BEIJING Jan 16 China's Commerce Ministry said it had approved U.S.-listed laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's $13.6 billion takeover of Life Technologies Corp, subject to certain conditions.

The conditions are that Thermo Fisher cut the prices of two types of its products sold in China, sell its cell culture and gene adjustment businesses, and its stake of 51 percent in China's Lanzhou National Hyclone Bio-engineering Co Ltd.