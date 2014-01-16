METALS-Zinc leads lift in China metals futures
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led an across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
BEIJING Jan 16 China's Commerce Ministry said it had approved U.S.-listed laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's $13.6 billion takeover of Life Technologies Corp, subject to certain conditions.
The conditions are that Thermo Fisher cut the prices of two types of its products sold in China, sell its cell culture and gene adjustment businesses, and its stake of 51 percent in China's Lanzhou National Hyclone Bio-engineering Co Ltd.
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led an across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years on Thursday after Arkansas' top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.