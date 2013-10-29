(Corrects dateline to BEIJING)
BEIJING Oct 29 The Chinese government suspects
that Monday's incident in which a vehicle ploughed into
pedestrians in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, killing five
including the three people in the vehicle, was a suicide attack,
sources told Reuters.
At least 38 people were injured in the incident, but there
has been no official word whether it was an accident or an
attack.
"It looks like a premeditated suicide attack," a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions for talking to the
foreign media.
While police are still investigating and have yet to
determine the identities of the three people in the vehicle,
according to the sources, Beijing police said late on Monday
they were looking for two suspects from the restive far western
region of Xinjiang in connection with a "major incident".
(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)