By Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Oct 29 Chinese authorities
investigating what could be Beijing's first major suicide attack
searched on Tuesday for two men from Muslim-dominated Xinjiang
after three people suspected to be from the restive region drove
an SUV into a crowd at Tiananmen Square and set it on fire.
They killed themselves and two tourists on Monday in the
square, the heart of China's power structure and the focal point
of the mass 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations brutally crushed
the military.
Police have spread a dragnet across the capital, checking
hotels and vehicles, seeking two people suspected to be ethnic
Uighurs, a Muslim minority from Xinjiang in China's far west, on
the borders of former Soviet Central Asia.
Two senior sources said on Tuesday the crash, which also
injured 38 bystanders at perhaps the most closely guarded
location in China, was suspected of being a suicide attack
carried out by people from Xinjiang. It was initially believed
to be an accident.
The sources did not specifically say the occupants were
Uighurs, many of whom chafe at Chinese controls on their culture
and religion.
"It looks like a pre-meditated suicide attack," said a
source with direct knowledge of the matter, speaking on
condition of anonymity to avoid repercussions for talking to the
foreign media.
There have been suicide bombings before in China, and in
Beijing, mostly by people with personal grievances, but none
have targeted the very heart of China's government like this
appears to have.
China has blamed Uighur separatists and religious extremists
for a series of attacks in Xinjiang, saying they want to
establish an independent state called East Turkestan. Rights
groups and exiles say China massively overstates the threat.
In 2009, nearly 200 people were killed in clashes between
Uighurs and ethnic Chinese in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.
But the unrest has never before spilled over into China's
capital despite speculation in 1997 that Uighurs were to blame
for a Beijing bus bomb that killed at least two people.
Uighurs are also not known to have previously carried out
suicide attacks.
Exiled Uighur leader Rebiya Kadeer, who is based in
Washington, said in a statement that she was worried that
Monday's crash would bring a fierce crackdown on her people.
Kadeer, who left China in 2005, heads an international
Uighur exile organization called the World Uighur Congress,
based in Germany. Her group urged calm and voiced concern that
Chinese censorship would stop facts from coming out.
"The Chinese government will not hesitate to concoct a
version of the incident in Beijing so as to further impose
repressive measures on the Uighur people," she said.
Kadeer said China has used the international fight against
terrorism launched after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the
United States as a pretext for a crackdown on the Uighurs in
Xinjiang.
"There is no sign we will see anything different this time,
even though evidence of what really happened yesterday is thin
on the ground," she said in the statement from Washington.
'NO ACCIDENT'
China's government has given no official word on whether the
incident was an accident or an attack. State media has mostly
kept to reporting brief statements from the police and official
Xinhua news agency giving a bare bones account of what happened,
as is common for such sensitive events.
Police are still investigating and have yet to determine the
identities of the three people in the sport utility vehicle but
suspect they are from Xinjiang, according to the sources. The
other dead were a Chinese man and a woman from the Philippines,
both tourists.
However, Beijing police said late on Monday they were
looking for two suspects from Xinjiang in connection with a
"major incident" - though it was unclear if these were the
people in the vehicle or accomplices still at large.
The sources said that the occupants were suspected of
lighting a flammable substance in the vehicle.
"It was no accident. The jeep knocked down barricades and
rammed into pedestrians. The three men had no plans to flee from
the scene," said a source who has ties to the leadership.
A Reuters reporter at the scene at the time said he did not
hear any gunshots.
On Monday night, hours after the fire, Beijing police issued
a notice asking local hotels about suspicious guests who had
checked in since Oct. 1 and named two suspects it said were from
Xinjiang. Four hotels told Reuters they had received the notice.
Judging by their names, the suspects appeared to be ethnic
Uighurs.
"To prevent the suspected persons and vehicles from
committing further crimes ... please notify law enforcement of
any discovery of clues regarding these suspects and the
vehicles," said the notice, which was widely circulated on
Chinese microblogs.
Beijing police, contacted by telephone, declined to comment.
On Monday, the police said on their official microblog only that
they were investigating the accident, and did not say if they
thought it was an attack.
Calls to the Xinjiang government went unanswered.
Barry Sautman, a political scientist at the Hong Kong
University of Science and Technology who has studied Xinjiang,
said if it were confirmed as a suicide attack by Uighurs, it
would be a first.
"Certainly there have been a lot of bombings carried out by
Uighur groups, but none of them as far as I know have involved
suicide," he said.
Ilham Tohti, a China-based ethnic Uighur economist and
longtime critic of Chinese policy in Xinjiang, said Uighurs had
been driven to take extreme measures by China's repression.
"The use of violent means happens because all other outlets
for expression are gone. Uighurs do not have any representation,
they have no means of self-expression," he told Reuters.
China denies mistreating any of its minority groups, saying
they are guaranteed wide-ranging religious and cultural
freedoms. Many rights groups say China has overplayed the threat
posed to justify its tough controls in energy-rich Xinjiang,
which lies strategically on the borders of Central Asia, India
and Pakistan.
IN FRONT OF MAO'S PORTRAIT
Police said on Monday the sport utility vehicle veered off
the road at the north of the square, crossed the barriers and
caught fire almost directly in front of the main entrance of the
Forbidden City, in front of a huge portrait of the founder of
Communist China, Mao Zedong.
Pictures seen by Reuters showed that the vehicle appeared to
have driven several hundred metres (yards) along the pedestrian
pavement in front of the Forbidden City entrance before bursting
into flames, knocking down people as it went.
One eyewitness, who asked not to be identified due to the
incident's sensitive nature, said she saw the vehicle knock down
three or four people, and that it had a white banner with black
lettering on it streaming from the back.
"People started to panic, and all ran to hide in the
toilet," she said. "Three or four minutes later I came out and
could see black smoke, and the police had begun to clear people
out."
While censors moved quickly to remove pictures of the
incident from the popular Twitter-like service Sina Weibo, as
often happens in stability-obsessed China, many images and
accounts are still viewable a day after the event.
Beijing police stepped up checks on cars around the city in
response to the incident, one police officer at a checkpoint on
the border between Beijing and Hebei province told Reuters.
A state newspaper reported in July that the government
suspected Syrian opposition forces were training extremists from
Xinjiang to carry out attacks in China.
"They have been known to carry out attacks outside of
Xinjiang," said Yang Shu, a terrorism expert at China's Lanzhou
University.
"There have also been reports that East Turkestan elements
have received training in Syria, so I would say the possibility
does exist of a Xinjiang connection," he added.