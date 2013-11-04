BEIJING Nov 4 China's Foreign Ministry on
Monday took a swipe at foreign media for suggesting there may
have been social or ethnic motivations behind last week's
incident involving a car driven into pedestrians on Beijing's
Tiananmen Square.
Last Monday, a car ploughed through bystanders on the edge
of Tiananmen Square and burst into flames, killing the three
people in the car and two bystanders. The government called the
incident a "terrorist attack" carried out by Islamist militants
from the far western region of Xinjiang.
More than 40 people were hurt, and the police have detained
five people in connection with the attack.
But Uighur exiles, rights groups and some experts have cast
doubt on the official accounts. Foreign reporting of the
incident has discussed whether punitive action against Muslim
Uighurs in Xinjiang was behind for the incident.
China has long said it grants all its ethnic minorities
broad freedoms.
"Some people have linked the violent terrorist act of
crashing into innocent civilians and tourists with China's
ethnic and religious policy and have even slandered China's
ethnic and religious policy," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong
Lei told a news briefing. "This is connivance with terrorists."
"We express our strong disapproval," he said, when asked
about media reports disputing the police's account of the
incident.
State-run media have only reported the government line, as
is standard for sensitive stories.
"China consistently opposes any form of terrorism and
opposes double standards on this issue," Hong added. He urged
the media to take an "objective and fair" stance, adding that
"any person with a conscience should condemn" the incident.
DISTORTION
Hong's comments follow commentaries by state media,
including broadcaster CCTV and the Global Times, a popular
tabloid owned by the Communist Party's People's Daily, both of
which accused U.S. news network CNN of distorting the facts.
"The article may reflect the opinion and attitude of a
certain number of Americans. But it is of a vile nature to
present such a view at the mainstream media," the Global Times
said in an editorial on Monday.
CNN published an op-ed last week, questioning whether the
incident "was a well-prepared terrorist act or a hastily
assembled cry of desperation from a people on the extreme
margins of the Chinese state's monstrous development machine".
CNN, in a statement, said the article was simply an opinion
piece. "As with all opinion pieces that appear on cnn.com, the
views expressed are solely those of the author and do not in any
way reflect the position of CNN," it said.
A website was set up on Monday to "support the Xinjiang
terrorists, CNN, getting out of China." As of Monday evening,
more than 20,000 people signed the petition.
China keeps Xinjiang, strategically located on the borders
of Central Asia, Pakistan and India, under tight security,
making it difficult to make an independent assessment of the
situation there.
Armed police last week prevented Reuters reporters from
entering Lukqun, the home town of one of the detained suspects,
sending them back to the nearby city of Turpan.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ron Popeski)