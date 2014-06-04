(Updates throughout)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, June 4 China deployed its vast security
apparatus on Wednesday to snuff out commemoration of the
suppression of pro-democracy protests around Tiananmen Square 25
years ago, flooding the streets with police as censors scrubbed
the Internet clean of any mention of the crackdown.
Several governments including the United States urged China
to account for what happened on June 4, 1989, comments that
riled China, which has said the protest movement was
"counter-revolutionary". Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the
Dalai Lama used the anniversary to call on China to embrace
democracy.
China has never released a death toll for the crackdown, but
estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from
several hundred to several thousand.
Troops shot their way into central Beijing after
demonstrators had clogged Tiananmen Square in Beijing for about
six weeks. There were also protests in many other cities.
Taking no chances on Wednesday, police, soldiers and
plainclothes security personnel enveloped Tiananmen Square,
checking identity cards and rummaging through bags looking for
any hint that people might try and sneak onto the square to
commemorate the day.
Police escorted a Reuters reporter off the square, which was
thronged with tourists, saying it was closed to foreign media.
Police also detained another Reuters journalist for trying to
report on the anniversary in one of Beijing's university
districts, releasing him after a few hours.
Public discussion of the crackdown is off-limits in China.
Many young people are unaware of what happened because of years
of government efforts to banish memories of the People's
Liberation Army shooting its own citizens.
"They have covered up history. They don't want people to
know the truth of what they did," veteran activist Hu Jia told
Reuters from his home in Beijing, where he said police were
present to prevent him from leaving.
"Nobody would have confidence in them if they knew what they
did... They should have fallen because of what they did," he
added, speaking by mobile telephone.
While the anniversary has never been publicly marked in
mainland China, more than 150,000 people are expected to gather
on Wednesday evening in Hong Kong for a candlelight vigil.
A large number of mainland Chinese are expected to join the
event in the former British territory, which returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 but remains a free-wheeling, capitalist hub. The
vigil has been held in Hong Kong every year since 1989.
PROTESTS QUICKLY SPIRALLED
China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday defended the crackdown,
saying the government had chosen the correct path for the sake
of the people.
The protests began in April 1989 as a demonstration by
university students in Beijing to mourn the death of Hu Yaobang,
the reformist Communist Party chief who had been ousted by
paramount leader Deng Xiaoping. The protests grew into broader
demands for an end to corruption as well as calls for democracy.
Many Chinese would balk at the idea of mass revolution
today. China is now the world's second biggest economy, with
most Chinese enjoying individual and economic freedoms never
accorded them before.
"I don't think it can happen again," said a Beijing resident
who gave his family name as Xu. "China's system is certainly
different from the West. The population is huge, 1.4 billion
people. If you want to govern it well, it's not easy."
But Wu'er Kaixi, a leading figure in the pro-democracy
movement of 1989, said Chinese people could rise up once more
against the Communist Party in anger at anything from endemic
graft to the country's badly polluted air, water and soil.
"Yes, you gave us economic freedom, but you are jumping in
and looting us, robbing us of our future, corrupting the
culture, our values and the environment," Wu'er Kaixi told
Reuters ahead of the anniversary from Taiwan, where he works at
an investment firm.
"All this has been clearly and widely expressed by Chinese
people in the last two decades. This discontent will emerge into
one thing one day: a revolution. I am sure the Communist Party
is very well aware of this."
INTERNATIONAL CRITICISM
Rights group Amnesty International has said at least 66
people had been detained in the period leading up to the
anniversary.
That includes prominent human rights lawyer Pu Zhiqiang and
four other activists who were detained last month after
attending a private meeting at an apartment in Beijing to
discuss the crackdown, prompting concern in the United States
and Europe.
The White House said in a statement that the United States
continued to honour the memories of those who gave their lives
on June 4, and called for a full accounting of what happened.
In democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its own,
President Ma Ying-jeou said China should ensure that a "tragedy"
like June 4 never happened again.
"If Chinese authorities can tolerate differences, not only
can that raise the height and the legitimacy of those in power,
but also send a clear message to Taiwan that political reform in
China is serious," Ma said in a statement.
Japan, engaged in a bitter territorial dispute with China,
used the anniversary to urge Beijing to respect human rights and
the rule of law.
United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay on Tuesday
called on China to reveal the truth about what had happened 25
years ago.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei expressed anger
at the comments from the United States and the United Nations,
saying they interfered in China's internal affairs.
In a daily news briefing, he also said the Dalai Lama had
"ulterior motives" for his Tiananmen comments.
The run-up to the anniversary has been marked by tighter
controls on the Internet, including disruption of Google
services, and tougher than normal censorship of the
popular Twitter-like microblogging service Weibo.
"This is the 1,008th post that I've had scrubbed today,"
complained one Weibo user, attaching a screen shot of a message
received from censors telling him that his post reading "It's
been 25 years since that event" had been deleted.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina and Joseph Campbell,
Faith Hung and Michael Gold in TAIPEI, James Pomfret in HONG
KONG, and Kaori Kaneko in TOKYO; Editing by Dean Yates)