Tibetan exiles try to douse the flames from their comrade, Jamphel Yeshi, after he set himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Thirty-two Tibetans have set themselves on fire, mostly in southwestern China, since March 2011 to protest against Chinese rule in Tibet, according to Tibetan rights groups. At least 22 have died.

China has called the self-immolators "terrorists" and criminals and has blamed exiled Tibetans for inciting them. Chinese authorities often do not confirm the incidents.

Following are the most recent protests:

* March 28 - Sherab, a 20-year-old monk from the Kirti monastery in Sichuan province's Aba county, lit himself in Charuwa township and died at the scene, Free Tibet said.

* March 26 - Jamphel Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan living in exile in India, set himself on fire in New Delhi on Monday at a protest against a visit by Chinese President Hu Jintao, who was due to arrive in India for a summit meeting.

Pictures taken by a Reuters photographer showed the activist running down a street enveloped in flames. The Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement that he died two days later.

- March 17 - Sonam Thargyal, a farmer and father of three in his 40s, set himself on fire near the town centre of Rongwo, in Tongren county, Qinghai province, UK-based Free Tibet said. He died on the scene, Free Tibet and Radio Free Asia said.

Following his death on Saturday, several thousand Tibetans gathered in Rongwo. Some called for freedom and marched to the town centre in protest, the group said.

- March 16 - Lobsang Tsultrim, a 20-year-old monk, set himself on fire in front of the Kirti monastery in Aba county in Sichuan province, Free Tibet said. The group said the monk was beaten by security forces while still in flames, after which they put out the flames and took him away in a truck. He was reportedly alive on Saturday.

- March 14 - Jamyang Palden, a monk in his 30s, lit himself on fire near the Rongwo Monastery in Tongren county, Qinghai province, Free Tibet said. The group said the monk is believed to have survived.

- March 10 - Gepey, an 18-year-old monk from the Kirti monastery in Aba county in Sichuan province, died after setting himself on fire on March 10 on the anniversary of anti-Chinese protests, UK-based campaign group Free Tibet said.

- March 6 - Dorjee, 18, died after he set himself ablaze in Aba county, according to Free Tibet and International Campaign for Tibet. Tibetan monks at the Kirti monastery in India's Dharamsala, the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said Dorjee shouted slogans against the Chinese government's policies on Tibet as he set himself ablaze, according to the U.S.-based International Campaign for Tibet.

A local official and police told Reuters by telephone that they had no knowledge of the incident.

- March 5 - Tsering Kyi, a 20-year-old student, doused herself with petrol and set herself on fire in Maqu, Gansu province, a statement by the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala, India, said.

- March 4 - Rinchen, a 32-year-old widowed mother of four, died after setting herself ablaze near the Kirti monastery in Sichuan province, according to Tibetan rights group Free Tibet.

(Items marked with * are new)

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)