BEIJING, June 29 An award-winning Tibetan film
director has been detained and suffered serious injury while in
police custody, a Chinese film directors' guild said on
Wednesday, sparking widespread condemnation in the Chinese film
industry.
Pema Tseden, a renowned Tibetan filmmaker best known for the
films "Tharlo" and "Old Dog", was detained at an airport in
western China on Saturday, the Film Directors' Guild of China
said in a statement posted to its official microblog account. It
was not immediately clear why.
He was badly hurt in the course of his detention, the
statement added, and was then taken to hospital in the western
Chinese city of Xining on Monday. Police in Xining did not
respond to repeated calls for comment and Pema Tseden could not
be reached.
Pema Tseden is China's first director to make films entirely
in the Tibetan language. His work has won many prizes at home
and are not critical of Beijing's rule over Tibet.
Rights groups say China, which took control of Tibet in
1950, has tried to stamp out religious freedom and culture in
the Himalayan region. China rejects the criticism, saying its
rule has ended serfdom and brought development.
People with knowledge of the case told Reuters they believed
police had not recognised the director and detained him after a
dispute over luggage at the airport.
"(We) call on the relevant authorities to quickly respond to
the association's concern, and make public the whole story of
this incident, including the reason for police taking forceful
measures," the guild said in a statement.
Abuses by Chinese police departments, which are largely
unregulated, are common in China, but this case generated
unusual fervour on social media networks because of the
director's fame. Tibetans on Chinese social media networks
called for calm.
In May, there was a major public outcry after an
environmentalist who had graduated from a prestigious Beijing
university died in police custody.
