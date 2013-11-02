By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 2 China aims to stamp out the voice
of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in his restive
and remote homeland by ensuring that his "propaganda" is not
received by anyone on the internet, television or other means, a
top official said.
China has tried, with varying degrees of success, to prevent
Tibetans listening to or watching programmes broadcast from
outside the country, or accessing any information about the
Dalai Lama and the exiled government on the internet.
But many Tibetans are still able to access such news, either
via illegal satellite televisions or by skirting Chinese
internet restrictions. The Dalai Lama's picture and his
teachings are also smuggled into Tibet, at great personal risk.
Writing in the ruling Communist Party's influential journal
Qiushi, the latest issue of which was received by subscribers on
Saturday, Tibet's party chief Chen Quanguo said that the
government would ensure only its voice is heard.
"Strike hard against the reactionary propaganda of the
splittists from entering Tibet," Chen wrote in the magazine,
whose name means "seeking truth".
The government will achieve this by confiscating illegal
satellite dishes, increasing monitoring of online content and
making sure all telephone and internet users are registered
using their real names, he added.
"Work hard to ensure that the voice and image of the party
is heard and seen over the vast expanses (of Tibet) ... and that
the voice and image of the enemy forces and the Dalai clique are
neither seen nor heard," Chen wrote.
China calls the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Dalai Lama a "wolf
in sheep's clothing" who seeks to use violent methods to
establish an independent Tibet.
The Dalai Lama, who fled to India after a failed uprising in
1959, says he simply wants genuine autonomy for Tibet, and
denies espousing violence.
Chen said the party would seek to expose the Dalai Lama's
"hypocrisy and deception" and his "reactionary plots".
China has long defended its iron-fisted rule in Tibet,
saying the region suffered from dire poverty, brutal
exploitation and economic stagnation until 1950, when Communist
troops "peacefully liberated" Tibet.
Tensions in China's Tibetan regions are at their highest in
years after a spate of self-immolation protests by Tibetans,
which have led to an intensified security crackdown.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)