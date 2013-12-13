BEIJING Dec 13 Chinese officials in Tibet must
build an "impenetrable defence" against separatism and befriend
monks and nuns in the restive and remote region, a senior
official said in remarks published on Friday.
Tension in China's Tibetan regions is at its highest in
years after a spate of self-immolation protests by Tibetans,
which have led to a tougher security crackdown.
China defends its harsh rule in the mountainous region,
saying it suffered from dire poverty, brutal exploitation and
economic stagnation until 1950, when Communist troops
"peacefully liberated" it.
China must grasp the heart of the people with one hand and
seize the law with the other to strike down illegal groups, the
ruling Communist Party chief in Tibet, Chen Quanguo, said in the
official People's Daily newspaper.
To win favour with monks and nuns, officials must ensure all
monasteries have electricity and running water, display national
flags and images of government leaders, and get access to state
television, newspapers and libraries, Chen said.
Officials must "to the greatest degree unite monks and nuns
with the masses around the party and government and make them
aware of the party's kindness," Chen said in a commentary.
With varying degrees of success, the government has tried to
prevent Tibetans from accessing broadcasts from overseas, or any
information about the Dalai Lama and the exiled government on
the Internet.
Chen has stressed in the past that he would aim to drown out
separatist voices in Tibet by confiscating satellite dishes,
stepping up monitoring of online content and ensuring all
telephone and internet users registered under their real names.
But many Tibetans are still able to get such news, either
via illegal satellite television or by skirting Chinese internet
restrictions. The Dalai Lama's picture and his teachings are
also smuggled into Tibet, at great personal risk.
Beijing calls the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "wolf in
sheep's clothing" who seeks to use violent methods to establish
an independent Tibet.
The Dalai Lama, who fled to India after a failed uprising in
1959, says he simply wants genuine autonomy for Tibet, and
denies espousing violence.
(Reporting by Michael Martina)