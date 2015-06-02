BEIJING, June 2 A youth named by China as the
second-highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism but reviled by many
Tibetans as a fake has pledged his patriotism, Chinese state
media said on Tuesday, amid a year of sensitive anniversaries
for Tibet.
Gyaltsen Norbu was selected as a boy by officially atheist
Beijing in 1995 as the 11th Panchen Lama in China's drive to win
the hearts and minds of Tibetans.
Tibet's current spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, had
announced his own choice of a six-year-old boy, who was taken
away by authorities and has since vanished from public view.
This year not only marks the 20th anniversary of the
disappearance of the six-year-old boy but also the 80th birthday
of the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India since fleeing
Tibet in 1959 following an abortive uprising against Chinese
rule.
During a seven-day tour of the southwestern Chinese province
of Yunnan, which borders what China calls the Tibet Autonomous
Region and is home to many ethnic Tibetans, China's Panchen Lama
visited temples, met monks, blessed followers and lead prayers,
the official Xinhua news agency said.
"The Panchen Lama pledged to uphold patriotism and make
contributions to national unity, ethnic solidarity, religious
harmony and social stability," the news agency said.
"He called on all Chinese Tibetan-Buddhist followers to love
the country, make efforts to benefit the people and practice
benevolence to promote social development and protect national
interests," it added.
China has gradually exposed its Panchen Lama in public roles
in the hope he will achieve the respect commanded by the Dalai
Lama among Tibetans and globally, and in 2012 he made his first
trip outside mainland China when he visited Hong Kong.
Chinese troops marched into Tibet in 1950. After the Dalai
Lama fled, the 10th Panchen Lama stayed on and was initially
seen as a collaborator, but it later emerged that he spent more
than a decade either in prison or under house arrest for
criticising Beijing.
He was freed in 1977 and politically rehabilitated the
following year. He died in 1989.
Activists say China has violently tried to stamp out
religious freedom and culture in Tibet. China rejects the
criticism, saying its rule has ended serfdom and brought
development to a backward region.
Tibet remains under heavy security and in recent years
foreign media has been all but banned from visiting.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)