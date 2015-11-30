By Natalie Thomas
| LHASA, China
LHASA, China Nov 30 Once the site of violent
clashes between Tibetans and Chinese security forces, the
ancient area of Barkhor in the Tibetan capital has become one of
the safest places in China, officials say, thanks in part to an
on-the-ground surveillance network.
Guard posts erected among shops and in courtyards around the
Jokhang Temple in Lhasa watch the comings and goings of
residents. The posts are manned by locals who are selected by
the residents' management committee, though some appeared to be
unstaffed. At night, the doors to the courtyards are locked,
residents say.
Managing the remote Himalayan region of Tibet remains a
difficult issue for China, which has struggled with decades of
often violent unrest in protest at Chinese rule, which started
when Chinese troops marched into Tibet in 1950.
The government's strategy, which was formally rolled out
across the region in November 2014, is a "grid management"
surveillance system aimed at managing society "without gaps,
without blind spots, without blanks," according to state media.
"This is a Chinese specialty, where the masses participate
in managing and controlling society and they also enjoy the
results of managing their society," said Qi Zhala, the top
Communist Party official in Lhasa.
Earlier this month, Reuters reporters, along with a small
group of journalists, were granted a rare visit to the region on
a highly choreographed official tour. Chinese authorities
restrict access for foreign journalists to Tibet, making
independent assessments of the situation difficult.
For the Han Chinese, many of whom have moved to Lhasa in
recent years, the scheme is popular.
"If there's anyone suspicious entering the courtyard, then
they know," said Shou Tianjiang, a Barkhor resident, referring
to the ramshackle guard post erected in the centre of the
courtyard where he rents a room for his sock business.
The changes that have transformed Lhasa are evident. Five
years ago when Reuters was last allowed access to the Tibetan
capital, squads of paramilitary officers patrolled the streets
and armoured personnel carriers were stationed on most roads.
But the paramilitary presence was not visible on the visit this
November.
Activists say, however, that the real aim of the programme
is to maintain absolute control over the Tibetan population.
Beijing reviles exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama
as a dangerous separatist.
"They want to detect and root out any sentiment that runs
counter to the party state," said Kate Saunders, spokeswoman for
the International Campaign for Tibet.
Rights groups say China has violently tried to stamp out
religious freedom and culture in Tibet. China rejects the
criticism, saying its rule has ended serfdom and brought
development to a backward region.
(Editing by Sui-Lee Wee and Nick Macfie)