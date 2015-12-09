(Recasts)
BEIJING Dec 9 A Chinese official has denounced
the Dalai Lama for calling for dialogue with Islamic State
militants, saying that it exposed the Tibetan spiritual leader's
"sympathy" for the group, state media said on Wednesday.
The Italian newspaper La Stampa quoted the Dalai Lama on
Monday as saying that dialogue with Islamic State, which has
seized swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, was vital to
ensuring peace.
"By saying, 'listen, understand and respect' them, it
exposes, in his very bones, his sympathy or endorsement for IS,"
China's state-run Global Times newspaper quoted Zhu Weiqun,
chairman of the ethnic and religious affairs committee of the
top advisory body to China's parliament, as saying.
Zhu said the fundamental reason for the Dalai Lama's
sympathy was due to the fact that "he has never given up
violence in his political way of life". The Dalai Lama was not
immediately available for comment. His secretary, Tenzin Taklha,
did not answer a call to his mobile phone.
Beijing denounces the Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in
1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule of Tibet,
as a dangerous "splittist", or separatist, a charge he denies.
China is home to a large Muslim population of about 20
million people, including Uighurs in the far western region of
Xinjiang, where the government says it is facing its own problem
with radicalised Islamists.
China has stepped up its rhetoric against the Dalai Lama in
recent weeks. State media said on Tuesday that China's Communist
Party boss in Tibet has urged the Chinese-appointed Panchen
Lama, the second-highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, to reject
the Dalai Lama.
An official was quoted as saying that the Panchen Lama has
won broad praise since taking up the position two decades ago in
what was a great victory against separatists.
Controversy surrounds the position of the Panchen Lama since
the boy the Dalai Lama named as the reincarnation of the Panchen
Lama disappeared when he was six.
China's Communist Party has long maintained the Dalai Lama's
choice, Gendun Choekyi Nyima, now 26, is not the real Panchen
Lama, and in 1995, the government selected Gyaltsen Norbu as the
11th Panchen Lama. He is spurned by many Tibetans as a fake.
Over the past 20 years, with the "kindness" of the party,
China's Panchen Lama had strictly followed Buddhism's precepts,
studied hard, "got the people to like him and become more firmly
politically mature", Sithar, a deputy minister of the United
Front Work Department, which is in charge of co-opting
minorities and religious groups, was cited by the official Tibet
Daily as saying.
Many Tibetans fear Beijing will use the issue of the Nobel
Peace Prize-winning Dalai Lama's eventual death and succession
to split Tibetan Buddhism, with one new Dalai Lama named by
exiles and one by the government.
Beijing insists it must approve the next Dalai Lama, though
the title's current holder has said it could end when he dies.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick
Macfie)