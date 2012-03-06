(Adds comment from government-in-exile)
BEIJING, March 6 A Tibetan youth has
burned himself to death in southwestern China, the third
self-immolation in three days, in what overseas Tibetan rights
groups said reflects growing resentment against Beijing's
policies in the Tibetan areas of China.
It was the 25th self-immolation in the past year, with at
least 18 believed to have died from their injuries, according to
rights groups.
The latest deaths were all lay people and not, as is often
the case, Buddhist monks or former clergy. Rights groups said
this reflects a wider frustration among ethnic Tibetans at
China's tightening security measures in Tibetan areas.
The self-immolations pose a small but potentially
destabilising challenge to China's regional policies and the
government has branded those who set themselves alight as
terrorists.
Free Tibet and International Campaign for Tibet said Dorjee,
18, died after he set himself ablaze in Aba county in Sichuan
province on Monday in protest at China's policy on Tibet.
A local official and police told Reuters by telephone that
they had no knowledge of the incident.
Aba has been at the forefront of many pro-Tibetan protests
in recent months, including several self-immolations.
Free Tibet, based in the United Kingdom, cited an eyewitness
saying Dorjee set himself on fire near a bridge and then walk in
flames to a government office building where he collapsed.
Tibetan monks at the Kirti monastery in India's Dharamsala,
the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile, said Dorjee shouted
slogans against the Chinese government's policies on Tibet as he
set himself ablaze, according to the U.S.-based International
Campaign for Tibet.
"We ... appeal to the governments and the
international community to make urgent representations to the
Chinese government to end the tragic cycle of self-immolation in
Tibet by adopting liberal polices in Tibet," government-in-exile
spokesman Kalon Dicki Chhoyang said in a statement .
Dorjee's death came two days after two Tibetans killed
themselves by setting themselves on fire in Sichuan and
neighbouring Gansu province.
"This third self-immolation in as many days underlines that
Tibetans will not stop protesting until their calls for freedom
are heeded," Free Tibet Director Stephanie Brigden said in an
emailed statement.
"The international community must take immediate action."
Activists say China violently stamps out religious freedom
and culture in Tibet, the mountainous region of western China
which has been under Chinese control since 1950.
China rejects criticism that it is eroding Tibetan culture
and faith, saying its rule has ended serfdom and brought
development to a backward region.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Additional reporting by Huang Yan,;
Editing by Ken Wills and Sanjeev Miglani)