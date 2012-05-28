SHANGHAI May 28 Two Tibetan monks set
themselves on fire outside a Buddhist temple in Lhasa, the first
of a series of self-immolation protests against Chinese rule
over Tibet to take place in the regional capital, Radio Free
Asia reported on Monday.
The broadcaster said the monks were taken away by security
forces who quickly cleared the area where the immolations took
place on Sunday in front of the Jokhang Temple, a key pilgrimage
site and tourist destination in the heart of Lhasa.
The city was "filled with police and paramilitary forces and
the situation is very tense" in the wake of the
self-immolations, the U.S. government-sponsored broadcaster
quoted an unidentified source in Lhasa as saying.
At least 34 Tibetans have set themselves on fire since March
2011 in protest against China's six-decade rule over Tibet,
according to Tibetan rights groups. At least 24 have died.
Beijing has branded the self-immolators "terrorists" and
criminals and has blamed exiled Tibetans and the exiled Tibetan
spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, for inciting them.
China brands the Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India in
1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule, as a
separatist. The Dalai Lama says he is merely seeking more
autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
Telephone calls to the Tibet Autonomous Region and Lhasa
municipal governments were not answered.
Robbie Barnett, a Tibet expert at Columbia University in New
York, said he had heard reports of the self-immolations from
people in Lhasa, with a person describing the city as "boiling".
"For the Chinese authorities, it has very serious
implications and suggests that the movement is spreading among
Tibetans," Barnett told Reuters. "It could lead to an increased
severity of restrictions and controls."
Voice of America, another U.S.-backed radio station,
reported online that the two Tibetans who set themselves on fire
were restaurant workers, not monks.
Only one other self-immolation had been reported in the
Tibet Autonomous Region, a province-level administrative area
under the central government. The rest occurred in
Tibetan-populated areas of other provinces in southwestern
China.
The Chinese term for the Jokhang Temple was blocked on
Monday on the popular microblogging site Sina Weibo.
