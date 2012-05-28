(Recasts with state media confirmation)
SHANGHAI May 28 Two Tibetan men set themselves
on fire in central Lhasa on Sunday, the first in a series of
self-immolation protests against Chinese rule over Tibet to take
place in the regional capital, the Xinhua state news agency said
on Monday.
Police put out the flames within two minutes but one of the
men died, it said. The other was seriously injured but later
able to talk.
"They were a continuation of the self-immolations in other
Tibetan areas and these acts were all aimed at separating Tibet
from China", Xinhua quoted Hao Peng, head of the Communist
Party's Commission for Political and Legal Affairs in the Tibet
Autonomous Region, as saying on Sunday.
At least 34 Tibetans have set themselves on fire since March
2011 in protest against China's six-decade rule over Tibet,
according to Tibetan rights groups. At least 24 have died.
China has branded the self-immolators "terrorists" and
criminals and has blamed exiled Tibetans and the exiled Tibetan
spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, for inciting them.
Beijing considers the Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in
India in 1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule, a
separatist. The Dalai Lama says he merely seeks greater autonomy
for his Himalayan homeland.
The self-immolations took place on Pargor, or Barkhor,
Street, Xinhua said. The area is one of Lhasa's busiest
quarters, adjacent to the Jokhang Temple, and is often crowded
with pilgrims and tourists. Xinhua said downtown Lhasa was
particularly crowded for a celebration.
Robbie Barnett, a Tibet expert at Columbia University in New
York, said he had heard reports of the self-immolations from
people in Lhasa, with a person describing the city as "boiling".
"For the Chinese authorities, it has very serious
implications and suggests that the movement is spreading among
Tibetans," Barnett told Reuters. "It could lead to an increased
severity of restrictions and controls."
Telephone calls to the Tibet Autonomous Region and Lhasa
municipal governments were not answered.
The U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Asia said Lhasa was "filled
with police and paramilitary forces and the situation is very
tense".
Only one other self-immolation had been reported in the
Tibet Autonomous Region, a province-level administrative area
under the central government. The rest occurred in
Tibetan-populated areas of other provinces in southwestern
China.
The Chinese term for the Jokhang Temple was blocked on
Monday on the popular microblogging site Sina Weibo.
