(Corrects first paragraph to read 3,000 TVs, not TVs from 300
monasteries)
BEIJING Dec 27 Chinese authorities have
confiscated 3,000 televisions from monasteries in a heavily
Tibetan part of the west of the country and dismantled satellite
equipment that broadcast "anti-China" programmes, prompted by
Tibetan self-immolations in the region.
Some 94 Tibetans, including 81 this year, have set
themselves on fire in protest against Chinese rule. Five
self-immolations occurred in Tibetan-dominated Huangnan
prefecture in Qinghai province, the state-run Qinghai news
agency said on Thursday.
The government in Huangnan said its approach in tackling
self-immolations comprised of "guiding public opinion on the
Dalai issue", increasing patrols and "blocking outside harmful
information", according to the news agency, which is managed by
the Qinghai government.
"At this critical moment for maintaining social stability in
Huangnan prefecture ... (we must) strengthen measures and fully
fight the special battle against self-immolations," the article
said.
"We do not know anything about it," an official from the
Huangnan prefecture government told Reuters by telephone, when
asked to confirm the report, before hanging up.
Beijing considers Nobel peace laureate the Dalai Lama, who
fled China in 1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese
rule, a separatist. The Dalai Lama says he is merely seeking
greater autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
The article said the prefecture's agricultural and pastoral
areas had relied on certain satellite equipment "to watch and
listen to overseas, anti-China programmes".
The local government would invest 8.64 million yuan ($1.39
million) to install 50 transmitters that would broadcast 70
percent of the prefecture's television channels, the report
said.
China has repeatedly denounced the Dalai Lama and exiled
Tibetan groups for fomenting the self-immolations.
The United States and several other countries have called on
China to end repressive policies and to negotiate with the Dalai
Lama.
Beijing has defended its iron-fisted rule in Tibet, saying
the remote region suffered from dire poverty, brutal
exploitation of serfs and economic stagnation until 1950 when
Communist troops "peacefully liberated" it.
($1 = 6.2353 yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Additional reporting by Huang Yan;
Editing by Nick Macfie)