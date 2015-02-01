BEIJING Feb 1 Authorities in China's Tibet will
offer rewards up to 300,000 yuan ($48,000) for tips on "violent
terror attacks", state media reported, in an effort to "promote
stability" in the region beset by ethnic tensions.
China has stressed that it is facing a serious and complex
struggle against terrorism, and other provinces and regions have
offered similar payouts for information on what authorities deem
terrorism crimes and suspects.
In Tibet, the government will give rewards for tip-offs on
"overseas terrorist organisations and their members' activities
inside China", and the "spreading of religious extremism", the
official Xinhua news agency said late on Saturday.
Information on "terror related propaganda, those producing,
selling and owning weapons, activities that help terrorists
cross national borders and terror activities via the Internet,"
will also be eligible for rewards, Xinhua said, citing a
document from Tibet's public security officials.
China launched an anti-terrorism crackdown in May after a
series of attacks that authorities have blamed on separatists
and Islamist militants from the western Xinjiang region, home to
the Muslim Uighur ethnic minority.
Hundreds of people have been killed over the past two years
in Xinjiang and elsewhere around the country in such violence.
There is little indication that any such attacks have
occurred in Tibet, though violent protests have erupted over
what human rights activists say are harsh Chinese policies that
trample on Tibetan religious freedom and culture.
Rights groups also argue that a new Chinese draft law to
combat terrorism is extremely broad and would give authorities
unchecked powers to commit rights abuses.
The draft's definition of terrorism includes "thought,
speech, or behaviour" that attempt to "subvert state power",
"incite ethnic hatred" or "split the state". Subversion and
splittism are catch-all charges that have been used against
dissidents.
China rejects criticism of its policies in Tibet, saying its
rule, since Communist Chinese troops "peacefully liberated" the
region in 1950, ended serfdom and brought development to a
backward, poverty-stricken region.
Beijing says Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who
fled to India after a failed uprising in 1959, is a "wolf in
sheep's clothing" who seeks to use violent methods to establish
an independent Tibet. The Dalai Lama says he only wants genuine
autonomy for Tibet and denies advocating independence or
violence.
