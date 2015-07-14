* Senior monk died on Sunday, cousin says
* Tibetan leader says "hardline" China policy will stir
resentment
* China opposed U.S. adviser's participation at Dalai Lama
event
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, July 13 A Tibetan monk who was one of
China's most prominent political prisoners has died in jail, a
relative said on Monday, and a rights group said security forces
were deployed after protesters gathered near a government office
in his home region.
The United States, the European Union and international
rights groups had called for the release of Tenzin Delek
Rinpoche, 65, who was serving a 20-year sentence on charges of
"crimes of terror and incitement of separatism".
He died on Sunday in Chuandong prison in the southwestern
city of Chengdu, his cousin, Geshe Nyima, told Reuters by
telephone from India. The Tibetan government-in-exile, the
Central Tibetan Administration, also confirmed his death.
"The fact that he was not even allowed medical parole and
last wish of followers to see him reflects continuing hardline
policies of the Chinese government," said Lobsang Sangay, who
heads the India-based administration.
"Such mistreatment will only generate more resentment among
Tibetans."
The U.S. State Department said it was saddened to learn that
Tenzin Delek had died. "We hope Chinese authorities will
investigate and make public the circumstances surrounding his
death," it said in a statement on Monday.
Rights group Free Tibet said security forces had been
deployed in Tenzin Delek's home county in China's Sichuan
Province, where thousands of Tibetans had gathered outside a
government office near his monastery.
Reuters could not independently verify the protest and
security response. Authorities in the area were not available
for comment.
The cause of Tenzin Delek's death was not clear, his cousin
said, but rights groups had said he was suffering from a heart
condition. Authorities notified his sisters about his death on
Sunday, the cousin said.
Telephone calls seeking comment from officials in Chuandong
prison went unanswered.
Tenzin Delek was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve
in 2002, according to Students for a Free Tibet, a rights group
that has campaigned for his release. The sentence was later
commuted to life imprisonment and reduced to a term of 20 years.
"He is one of the most respected leaders," said Dorjee
Tseten, Asia director of Students for a Free Tibet. "His death
is a shock for all of us."
Tenzin Delek was also a supporter of the Dalai Lama, Tibet's
spiritual leader whom China says is seeking to use violent means
to establish an independent Tibet.
The Dalai Lama, who has been living in exile in India since
1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule, says he
wants genuine autonomy for Tibet and denies espousing violence.
On Monday, China's foreign ministry said it "firmly opposed"
the participation of U.S. White House adviser Valerie Jarrett in
a birthday celebration for the Dalai Lama in New York on July
10.
