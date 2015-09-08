(Clarifies boy was six when he disappeared in third-from-last
paragraph)
BEIJING, Sept 8 China celebrated the 50th
anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region on
the roof of the world on Tuesday with a rallying cry against its
exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.
Yu Zhengsheng, in charge of religious groups and ethnic
minorities and number four in the ruling Communist Party,
stressed the official line that the Dalai Lama, who fled China
in 1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule, is a
violent separatist.
The Dalai Lama, who is based in India, says he is merely
seeking greater autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
"People of all ethnicities are steadfastly engaged in a
struggle against separatism, continuously thwarting the Dalai
clique and foreign hostile forces' splittist and sabotage
activities," Yu said in front of Lhasa's grand Potala Palace,
once the home of the Dalai Lama and, flanked by mountains under
a bright blue sky, the highest palace in the world.
Yu, who led the central government's delegation to the
region, spoke to officials, Tibetans dressed in ethnic costumes
and students waving Chinese flags.
A procession of gaudy floats celebrating the achievements of
the Communist Party and others that showed famous Tibet
landmarks such as the Potala Palace paraded down the street
after the speeches.
On Monday, Yu urged army, police and judicial staff in Tibet
to be ready to "fight a protracted battle against the clique of
the 14th Dalai Lama", state news agency Xinhua reported.
State media used the anniversary to launch attacks on the
Dalai Lama.
The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid owned by the ruling
Communist Party's official newspaper the People's Daily, called
the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate a "cheater" and a "cruel ruler in
exile".
This year marks several sensitive anniversaries for the
remote region that China has ruled with an iron fist since 1950,
when Communist troops marched in and took control in what
Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation".
It also marked the 80th birthday of the Dalai Lama and the
20th anniversary of the disappearance of a young Tibetan who was
chosen by the Dalai Lama as the second-highest figure in Tibetan
Buddhism.
On Sunday, a senior Chinese official said the young man, six
years old when he disappeared, was "living a normal life".
On Monday, rights group Free Tibet denounced the
celebrations, saying they "may be dressed up in 21st century PR
but they belong in the era of Mao", referring to the founder of
modern China, Mao Zedong.
Tibet remains under heavy security, with visits by foreign
media tightly restricted, making an independent assessment of
the situation difficult.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)