By Abhishek Madhukar
| DHARAMSALA, India, March 10
DHARAMSALA, India, March 10 For China to find a
successor to the Dalai Lama would be like former Cuban leader
Fidel Castro choosing the pope, the political head of Tibet's
exiles said on Tuesday, in response to comments by a senior
Chinese official.
The Chinese-appointed governor of Tibet on Monday accused
the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader of blasphemy for suggesting
he would not be reincarnated when he died. The governor, Padma
Choling, repeated that Beijing had the right to decide.
Tibetan Buddhism holds that the soul of a senior lama is
reincarnated in the body of a child on his death. China says the
tradition must continue and it must approve the next Dalai Lama.
"It's none of Padma Choling or any of the Communist party's
business, mainly because Communism believes in atheism and
religion being poisonous," the prime minister of the
government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, told Reuters.
"It's like Fidel Castro saying, 'I will select the next pope
and all the Catholics should follow.' That is ridiculous," said
Sangay, who resides in the Indian mountain town of Dharamsala,
like the Dalai Lama.
Sangay's comments came on the anniversary of a failed 1959
uprising against Beijing's rule that prompted the Dalai Lama to
flee to India, where he has lived since.
In New Delhi, Tibetans scuffled with police outside the
Chinese embassy during an anniversary protest.
In an earlier speech, Sangay urged China to allow Tibetans
to govern their region, but denied Beijing's accusations that
the Dalai Lama and the government in exile were "splittists"
seeking Tibetan independence.
The Dalai Lama's envoys were ready to engage in dialogue
with their Chinese counterparts at any time, he added.
In the latest of dozens of deadly immolations to protest
Chinese rule, a Tibetan women set herself ablaze and died on
March 5 in Tibet's Ngawa region, the International Campaign for
Tibet said.
Exiles worry that China might simply appoint its own
successor to the 79-year-old leader.
In 1995, after the Dalai Lama named a boy in Tibet as the
reincarnation of the previous Panchen Lama, the second highest
figure in Tibetan Buddhism, China put the child under house
arrest and installed another in his place.
The Dalai Lama's private office declined to comment. In the
past, the Nobel Peace laureate has said the title could end when
he dies.
He has also said he will not be reborn in China if Tibet is
not free and no one, including China, had the right to choose
his successor "for political ends".
