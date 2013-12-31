By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING Dec 31 An eccentric Chinese recycling
magnate said on Tuesday he was preparing to open negotiations to
buy the New York Times Co.
Chen Guangbiao, a well-known philanthropist, is something of
a celebrity in China. During a particularly murky bout of
pollution in January, the ebullient and tireless self-promoter
handed out free cans of "fresh air."
But Chen says he is perfectly serious in his bid to buy the
Times, something that he said he had been contemplating for more
than two years. He said he expected to discuss the matter on
Jan. 5, when he is due to meet a "leading shareholder" in New
York.
"There's nothing that can't be bought for the right price,"
Chen said.
As one of the most prestigious newspapers in the world, the
Times is an occasional target among the wealthy -- some with
unsteady aims.
Donald Trump, the real estate magnate who sells
Trump-branded bottled spring water, was trying to figure out a
way to buy the Times earlier this year, according to a report in
New York magazine, which said that details of Trump's plans were
"scant."
It is unlikely that the Times, which has long been
controlled by the Ochs-Sulzberger family, would sell to Chen.
A spokeswoman for the Times said the company did not comment
on rumors.
The company's chairman, Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., said
recently that the Times was not for sale.
Chen believes the Times is worth $1 billion, but said he
would be willing to negotiate. The Times current market value is
$2.4 billion.
"If we act in sincerity and good faith, I believe the Times
chairman will change his way of thinking," he said.
Chen said if he was unable to buy the New York Times, he
would settle for becoming a controlling stakeholder, and failing
that, would simply buy a stake.
The New York Times Co, which once was a sprawling media
outfit with TV stations, U.S. regional newspapers and ownership
stakes in sports ventures like the Boston Red Sox baseball team
and the Liverpool football club, is now down to its namesake
newspaper.
Shares of the New York Times were down 1 percent at $15.93
at midday on Tuesday, after earlier hitting a 5-1/2-year high of
$16.14.
IDEALS
The Ochs-Sulzberger family has owned the Times for more than
100 years and controls the company through a trust of Class B
shares with special voting rights.
"It's not true that everything is for sale," said Ken
Doctor, an analyst with Outsell Research. "That is the reason
why the New York Times has a two-class share system."
Hurun's Rich List of China's super-wealthy put Chen's wealth
at about $740 million in 2012. Chen said he would not hesitate
to sell off most of his assets if it enabled him to buy the
Times.
But Chen said that because his funds were limited, he had
persuaded an unnamed Hong Kong tycoon to put in $600 million
while he would pay the rest.
Chen said his aim was not to push any political agenda, but
rather his personal ideals of "peace on earth, protecting the
environment and philanthropy."
He attracted attention in August 2012 when he bought a
half-page advertisement in the Times stating that an island
chain at the center of a dispute with Japan had belonged to
China since antiquity.
"After that, I realized that the Times' influence all over
the world is incredibly vast," he said. "Every government and
embassy, all around the world, pays attention to The New York
Times."
The Times earned the ire of the Chinese government in 2012
with a report about the wealth of former Premier Wen Jiabao. The
Times website has been blocked there since then.
Chen said it was natural for the government to block the
site because the report on Wen "contained biased and negative
things that were not verified."
"If I acquire the Times, the paper will only report the
truth and must verify all information," Chen said, adding that
he would like every Chinese household to subscribe to the paper.
If his offer failed, Chen said he would extend offers to
CNN, the Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal.
"As long as they have some influence, I'm still willing to
consider buying lesser media outlets," he said.