SHANGHAI Nov 25 China, the world's biggest
tobacco market, is considering a draft regulation that would ban
indoor smoking, limit outdoor smoking and end tobacco
advertising, the state-run Xinhua news agency has reported.
The draft, published by the legislative affairs office of
the State Council, or cabinet, and open for public consultation,
included plans to curtail smoking scenes in films and TV shows,
Xinhua said in a report published late on Monday.
China faces a smoking-related health crisis, with more than
300 million smokers and hundreds of millions more exposed to
second-hand smoke each year. However, cigarettes are part of
China's social fabric and advocates of tougher smoking
regulations have faced difficulty pushing through controls.
The government's heavy dependence on tobacco taxes has been
a major impediment to anti-smoking efforts. Last year, the
tobacco industry contributed more than 816 billion yuan ($131.70
billion) to government coffers, an annual rise of nearly 14
percent.
Sources told Reuters in September that intense lobbying by
the powerful state tobacco monopoly had resulted in the
weakening of controversial legislation that had meant to
introduce a complete advertising ban.
The draft regulation would ban indoor smoking in public
places and outdoor spaces in kindergartens, schools, colleges,
women's and children's hospitals and in fitness venues, Xinhua
said. The draft also prohibits selling cigarettes to minors
through vending machines.
It urged civil servants, teachers and medical staff to take
the lead in tobacco control, saying teachers and medical workers
would not be allowed to smoke in front of students or patients.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)