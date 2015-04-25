SHANGHAI, April 25 China's parliament has passed
legislation that restricts tobacco advertising in public,
strengthening efforts to curb smoking in a country where more
than a billion people are smokers or exposed to second-hand
smoke.
A revised Advertisement Law approved on Friday by the
Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's
top legislative body, bans tobacco ads in the mass media, in
public places, on public vehicles and outdoors, the official
Xinhua news agency reported.
Smoking is a major health crisis for China. More than 300
million people have made cigarettes part of the social fabric,
and Xinhua said another 740 million people are exposed to
second-hand smoke.
Last year, a health official said China was considering
raising cigarette prices and taxes. The State Council, China's
cabinet, has issued a draft regulation to ban indoor smoking,
limit outdoor smoking and end tobacco advertising.
The amended law also outlaws tobacco products, their
packaging and trademarks in advertisements for other products or
services, Xinhua reported.
China's powerful State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, run
by the younger brother of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang until
February, had lobbied intensely to water down proposed
restrictions on advertising, sources told Reuters in September.
The tobacco monopoly wields extraordinary power because it
provides an estimated 7-10 percent of government revenue - as
much as 816 billion yuan ($131.8 billion) in 2013.
Other changes were also made to the Advertisement Law.
One bans advertising for dairy products, drinks and foods
that claim to be a substitute for breast milk, Xinhua reported.
Another stipulates that advertisements for drugs, medical
equipment and healthcare products cannot use endorsements
testifying to the effects or safety of the products.
The revised law increases punishments for false advertising,
bars children under the age of 10 from endorsing any products
and prohibits advertising in schools or on educational
materials, Xinhua reported.
The national flag, emblem and anthem, as well as the army's
flag, emblem and song, are made off limits to advertisers, it
said.
($1 = 6.1930 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch)