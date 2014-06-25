SHANGHAI, June 25 The chairman of Tongling
Nonferrous Metals committed suicide due to work and
mental stress, the company said on Wednesday, citing results of
a police investigation.
Wei Jianghong, who was also chief executive of the country's
second-largest copper smelter, died on Tuesday morning By
jumping off a building, Tongling said in a statement to the
Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
"Preliminary investigations by authorities, which included
surveillance videos on site and interviews with relevant
personnel, suggests Wei Jianghong committed suicide due to
immense work-related stress and long-term insomnia," the company
said in a statement.
State-owned Tongling said it was operating as normal.
Shares in Shenzhen-listed Tongling, which produces more than
one million tonnes of copper a year, closed down 4.4 percent at
a two-month low on Wednesday after news of Wei's death.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong. Editing by Jane Merriman)