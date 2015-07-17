By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, July 17 China will deport nine foreign
tourists whom it detained over the weekend, apparently after
they had watched a "terror" video, their governments and a
charity said on Friday.
The release of the group - five South Africans, three
Britons and an Indian - signals the end of a case that sparked
international consternation and outcry.
Authorities in the northern region of Inner Mongolia
detained the mostly elderly travellers last weekend along with
11 others in their group while they were on a 47-day historical
tour of the country.
Authorities said they were suspected of breaking the law.
China's Foreign Ministry said it was not able to immediately
comment.
China deported 11 others in the group this week, sparking
concern that the remaining nine could be prosecuted.
Gift of the Givers Foundation, a South African charity that
has spoken to the media on behalf of the families of those
detained, said earlier Chinese law enforcement told the
governments some in the group had watched "terror" videos,
linked to a banned group, in their hotel.
Imtiaz Sooliman, a spokesman for the charity, said he had
been given no information about the video the group had
allegedly watched.
"These individuals have no terror links, no criminal record
in their country," the foundation said in a statement this week.
A spokesman for the Indian embassy could not be immediately
reached for comment, but Gift of the Givers said the Indian
national in the group would also be deported.
Nelson Kgwete, a spokesman for South Africa's Department of
International Relations and Cooperation, said the South Africans
would leave China on Saturday. He said the Chinese government
had never indicated why the group was detained.
A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement
that the detainees were in good health.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert
Birsel)