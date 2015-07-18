(Recasts with statement from families)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, July 17 China will deport nine foreign
tourists whom it detained last weekend, apparently after some of
them they watched a documentary on Genghis Khan in their hotel
room, a spokesman for two of the tourists said on Saturday.
The release of the group - five South Africans, three
Britons and an Indian - signals the end of a case that sparked
international consternation and outcry.
Authorities in the northern region of Inner Mongolia
detained the mostly elderly travellers last weekend along with
11 others in their group while they were on a 47-day historical
tour of China.
A South African charity that has spoken to the media on
behalf of relatives of the detained, said earlier Chinese
authorities had told their governments that some in the group
had watched "terror" videos, linked to a banned group.
Chinese authorities have not specified what crime the
tourists were suspected of committing, saying only they were
suspected of breaking the law.
A British-based spokesman for two of the tourists,
74-year-old Hoosain Jacobs, a well-known anti-apartheid
activist, and his wife Tahira, 68, said a video on the 13th
century Mongolian warlord might have led to an "unfortunate
misunderstanding".
"They watched a documentary on Genghis Khan to further their
understanding of the region they were in at the time, and this
may have mistakenly been deemed as 'propaganda' material," the
spokesman said in a statement.
The group had visited the Genghis Khan Mausoleum the day
before they were detained, he said.
It is not clear why authorities might object to a film about
Genghis Khan but the government has become more sensitive about
ethnic tension in border regions over the past couple of years.
Authorities have cracked down on groups seeking greater
rights for ethnic Mongols, and jailed a prominent ethnic Mongol
dissident for separatism in 1996.
China deported 11 members of the group this week and the
nine were expected to leave in the next few days.
Nelson Kgwete, a spokesman for South Africa's Department of
International Relations and Cooperation, said the Chinese
government had not indicated why the group was detained.
A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement the
detainees were in good health.
