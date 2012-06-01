Beijing, June 1 Sales in China by Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners
doubled in May from a year earlier to about 78,700 vehicles, a
company spokesman said on Friday, noting the base effect from
last year's earthquake.
For the first five months of this year, the Japanese auto
maker sold a total of about 372,000 vehicles, a 26.1 percent
increase from the same period last year, said the spokesman,
Hitoshi Yokoyama.
Yokoyama said the year-on-year jump of 105 percent in May
was due chiefly to the fact that sales during the same month
last year were affected by the earthquake and tsunami that
devastated parts of Japan. The earthquake paralyzed production
of key components and affected Toyota's vehicle production
around the world, including in China.
Yokoyama said the Japanese auto maker expects to meet its
sales goal of selling a total of one million cars in China this
year.
Toyota's China sales in 2011 totaled about 883,400 vehicles,
a 4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part the general
slowdown of automobile sales in China last year.
After rapid growth in 2009 and 2010, China's auto market as
a whole slowed considerably last year as sales of smaller-engine
cars and commercial vehicles stalled after the government ended
some incentives for car buyers.
Various industry forecasts point to overall vehicle sales
this year growing about 5 percent to 10 percent from 2011.
Toyota would have to grow sales by about 13 percent this
year to meet its goal of selling one million vehicles.
