(Repeats, without changes, item first published on Monday)
* tmsnrt.rs/1QwMWZn
* tmsnrt.rs/1QwMPgp
* tmsnrt.rs/1QwMxq3
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 25 What is going on in China?
That question looms largest of all in determining whether
base metal prices have bottomed out.
A renewed bout of government stimulus appears to have halted
the slide in manufacturing activity but is it sustainable or
merely a short-term tonic?
If you're looking for an answer in first-quarter metals
imports, you're going to be disappointed.
The picture is highly fragmented, varying from boom in
metals such as copper and zinc to bust in the case of aluminium
and lead.
This is largely because what China is currently importing
says more about supply than demand.
COPPER - ABSORBING GLOBAL SURPLUS
The stand-out from the January-March trade figures was
copper.
March imports of refined metal set an all-time record high
of 458,000 tonnes. First quarter imports surged by 36 percent to
1.11 million tonnes, while net imports rose by 306,000 tonnes
year-on-year to 1.07 million.
The strength of the inbound flow has got analysts scratching
their heads.
It's clear that much of the refined copper going into China
is not going to feed manufacturing demand.
Inventory, both that which is visible on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (SHFE) and that which is partially visible in
the bonded warehouse system, has risen over the first part of
this year. Physical premiums for bonded metal are soggy at
around $50 per tonne.
There is even speculation that local producers may be about
to step up exports of metal due to weak local demand
, although there was no clear evidence of this in
the March figures. Refined copper exports of 23,375 tonnes were
the highest since May last year but far from exceptional.
The fact that China is also absorbing huge amounts of mined
copper concentrate clouds an already confused picture since
higher raw materials imports should feed through to higher
domestic production and reduced import appetite.
The simplest explanation for what is going on is that the
combination of good global availability and low prices is
incentivising China to absorb the world's surplus of copper in
all forms.
And the inference is that it will continue doing so until
the domestic market is absolutely saturated.
ZINC AND NICKEL - DOMESTIC DEFICITS?
Imports of both refined zinc and nickel also surged in the
first three months of the year.
Net imports of zinc jumped to 176,300 tonnes, up from just
42,400 tonnes last year and the second-highest first-quarter
tally after 2014.
Unlike copper, rising refined metal imports contrast with
falling mine concentrate imports, down 10 percent at 649,000
tonnes (bulk weight).
This appears to bear out the current market narrative of a
rapidly tightening concentrates market due to a combination of
mine attrition and the mine cuts announced by Glencore last
October.
If Chinese smelters are struggling to source enough raw
material to feed the domestic market, as suggested by the
cutback announcements made at the end of 2015, it would make
sense that imports of refined metal would rise accordingly.
And a very similar dynamic would explain why China's net
imports of refined nickel are also on a surge right now, having
risen from just 11,600 tonnes in the first quarter of 2015 to
106,100 tonnes in the first three months of this year.
In this market domestic supply hinges on output of nickel
pig iron (NPI), which in turn is dependent on imports of ore.
With flows from Indonesia cut off since it banned ore
exports at the start of 2014, NPI producers have been living off
their stocks and a secondary flow of ore from the Philippines.
The latter has slowed significantly over the first part of this
year and NPI output is now trending lower.
The relationship with refined nickel exports, however, has
been disrupted since the start of nickel trading on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (SHFE) last March.
The ability to deliver Russian metal against the SHFE
contract has fuelled a sharp rise in such imports, almost 74,000
tonnes in the first quarter compared with total refined imports
of 108,600 tonnes.
In theory, rising imports of ferronickel should be a more
accurate gauge of domestic market supply stress but the apparent
surge to 187,000 tonnes from 121,800 tonnes in the first quarter
of last year also needs to be treated with caution.
A significant part of this year's inbound flow, 112,500
tonnes, has been in the form of material from Indonesia which is
priced at a level closer to NPI than ferronickel. That reflects
the ramp-up of Chinese steel maker Tsingshan's NPI plant in
Sulawesi. nL8N12D0TC
In short, tightening availability in China's domestic market
is almost certainly causing imports to rise, but not by as much
as the headline figures for refined metal and ferronickel might
suggest.
ALUMINIUM AND LEAD - DOMESTIC SURPLUS
Domestic market surplus, or at the very least
self-sufficiency, is the key feature of both the aluminium and
lead sectors in China.
China has been a net exporter of refined lead since 2013 and
that trend continued this year with net exports of 11,235 tonnes
in the first quarter, up from 10,700 tonnes in the year-earlier
period.
It's worth noting that this seepage of refined lead is
accompanied by a net outflow of lead products to the tune of a
net 3,400 tonnes in the January-March 2016 period.
Aluminium is in a different league when it comes to Chinese
domestic surplus.
The market has been watching for many months the steady rise
in exports of semi-manufactured products, which not only escape
China's 15-percent duty on exports of primary metal but receive
VAT rebates.
The pace of those exports slowed in the first quarter but at
950,000 tonnes they were only down 120,000 tonnes on the
prior-year period.
Moreover, March itself saw a renewed acceleration in
outbound flows, 360,000 tonnes of them, the highest monthly
tally so far this year.
Even more ominous has been the near evaporation of primary
aluminium imports. Net imports fell in each of the last three
years and the first-quarter total this year was a miniscule 838
tonnes.
Indeed, China was a marginal net exporter of aluminium in
this form in March itself despite that swingeing export tax.
It remains a significant importer of raw materials, a mix of
bauxite and alumina, but when it comes to primary aluminium,
alloy and semi-manufactured products, it's what comes out not
what goes into China that is the most salient market feature.
