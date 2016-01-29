(Repeats Jan.28 column. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 28 China set two notable records
last year in terms of its metals trade with the rest of the
world.
It exported record amounts of aluminium in the form of
semi-manufactured products, a sign of domestic market glut that
no-one seems to think is going to end any time soon.
But the country also imported more refined copper than ever
before, an outcome that was even more surprising given another
record year for imports of copper concentrates.
There were also bullish surprises in the zinc and nickel
numbers and the release of the December and full-year trade
figures on Tuesday generated something of a collective
double-take in the London market, triggering flurries of
short-covering activity across the base metals complex.
If Chinese manufacturing growth is flat-lining or worse,
it's not obvious from the country's import demand with the
obvious exception of aluminium.
But as ever with these figures, there is plenty of devil in
the detail and it seems it is China's internal market dynamics
that are the key factor at work right now.
Any read-through to the health or otherwise of manufacturing
activity is being swamped by the profusion of supply
developments as China's own producers react to collapsing
prices.
COPPER CONUNDRUM
China's imports of refined copper hit a record 423,000
tonnes in December, pulling the full-year tally up to 3.68
million tonnes, also a record.
True, the year-on-year increase was relatively small at just
2.5 percent but given the level of global concern about the
weakness of China's growth, it was still a surprising outcome.
Even more so when record imports of copper concentrates are
factored into the equation. These increased for the fourth
consecutive year and totalled 13.29 million tonnes (bulk
weight).
In theory such elevated raw material imports should mean
more domestic production, reducing the need for refined metal
imports.
In years past such strong refined metal imports might have
been explained by the need for units to underpin China's
collateral financing trade. But this is a shadow of its former
shadowy self after the fall-out from the Qingdao port scandal in
2014 and the unravelling of the currency and interest rate
dynamics that made the trade so appealing.
Rather, these strong import flows seem to reflect China's
confused and confusing domestic market picture.
One key takeaway is that demand growth hasn't completely
disappeared even if it has drastically slowed. Import flows were
strong even before December's record intake.
December, however, may be a sign of things to come given the
number of supply-side changes that are now taking place.
Reeling from collapsed prices, the country's producers have
pledged to cut production by around 300,000 tonnes this year and
withhold another 200,000 tonnes from the market in the first
quarter.
The government stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau
(SRB), has also been persuaded to soak up 150,000 tonnes of
local producer stocks, a departure from its previous pattern of
quietly buying from the international market.
All of which will create an artificial shortfall of metal in
a country that is seemingly awash with the stuff. After all, why
otherwise would Beijing have acquiesced in buying up surplus
stock at above-market prices?
Copper is a particular conundrum but similar things are
happening in other metals.
ZINC SURGE
Take zinc for example.
Imports of refined zinc in December totalled 94,400 tonnes,
which was the highest monthly tally since 2009.
Full-year imports had been running way below last year's
levels but strong fourth-quarter flows lifted the 2015 total to
543,400 tonnes, just 25,000 tonnes shy of the 2014 tally.
This has little to do with demand, since galvanised steel
production is struggling just as much as other parts of the
Chinese steel sector.
Rather, it too is more about supply.
Chinese producers have indicated they will take 500,000
tonnes of capacity off-line this year, matching the cuts to
mined production announced by Glencore last October.
Those Glencore cuts have accelerated a tightening in the
zinc concentrates market due both to the scheduled closure of
big mines such as Century in Australia and Lisheen in Ireland
and price-related closures in China itself.
The reaction by China's smelters has transmitted that raw
materials tightness through to the refined metal part of the
supply chain in the form of what looks like panic buying.
There is no shortage of zinc in the rest of the world to
feed China's reinvigorated appetite for the stuff but the
relocation of existing inventory into the country may well be
the intended consequence of Glencore's slow-fuse mine cutbacks.
NICKEL COMPLICATIONS
There has been less price-support action in the Chinese
nickel market but that's because everyone is banking on the
imminent demise of the country's nickel pig iron (NPI)
producers.
Not only are these thought to be relatively high cost but
they are running short of the nickel ore they need to operate.
Indonesia has disappeared as a source of ore since that
country's early 2014 ban on the export of unprocessed minerals.
Ore imports from the Philippines, meanwhile, fell by almost six
percent last year, suggesting this alternative source of supply
may have peaked.
Chinese NPI production has been falling and it would be
tempting to link that fact with surging imports of ferronickel
and refined nickel.
However, the truth may be a little more complex.
Ferronickel imports more than doubled last year to 653,000
tonnes. But the figures include a significant flow of material
from Indonesia, where Chinese companies have been investing in
processing plants. Such was always the goal of the Indonesian
ban.
This material, though, is closer to nickel pig iron than it
is to ferronickel. The average price of Indonesian "ferronickel"
imports in November was just $997 per tonne in November. That
for imports from every other supplier was over $2,000 per tonne.
Strip this particular flow of Indonesian material out of the
equation and last year's imports were up by a more modest 55
percent, which may be a more telling reflection of what's going
on with China's NPI sector.
There is a different complication with the doubling of
refined imports last year to 303,400 tonnes.
The largest component of this import surge was Russian, with
imports from that country leaping from 75,000 tonnes in 2014 to
194,000 tonnes in 2015.
But imports only really began accelerating around the middle
of last year, when the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) listed
Russian metal as deliverable against its new nickel contract.
SHFE warehouses now hold over 60,000 tonnes of nickel, much
of it imported, and the betting is that more will follow to meet
deliveries against big short positions in May.
In principle the NPI effect must be somewhere in the mix but
it's not nearly as accentuated as implied by the trade figures.
ALUMINIUM GLUT
And then there is aluminium.
China's aluminium producers have also pledged production
cuts in exchange for government finance for stockpiling unsold
metal.
However, such is the current structural overcapacity in the
country that huge amounts of surplus are still seeping out in
the form of semi manufactured products.
Exports of semis, and that should at least partly read
"semis" given the compelling evidence that some are really metal
transformed just enough to qualify for export rebates, rose by
14 percent to 4.2 million tonnes last year.
With Chinese smelters doing just about everything possible
to avoid permanently closing capacity, there is no collective
expectation that such exports won't continue rising further this
year.
Aluminium should serve as a reminder that all is not well in
the metals state of China.
Strong imports of copper and zinc may suggest otherwise but
part of what is being imported is simply replacing domestic
supply that is either being quarantined in "strategic"
stockpiling or taken off-line.
Both strategies are a reflection of domestic market surplus
not shortfall. Genuine shortfall will depend on just how
disciplined China's producers prove themselves to be over the
coming year.
