(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, July 15 The U.S. government has upped the ante in what appears to be an undeclared but escalating trade war with China.

Steel remains the core battleground between the two nations, with the United States and others accusing China of flooding already distressed markets with unprecedented amounts of exports.

The list of U.S. anti-dumping measures taken against Chinese steel imports is steadily lengthening, and cold-rolled products are the latest to incur swingeing U.S. sanctions.

Now, however, the United States has opened a new front with a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) about Chinese export duties on nine metals and minerals.

They are, in alphabetical order: antimony, cobalt, copper, graphite, lead, magnesia compounds, talc, tantalum and tin.

Duties on these exports range from 5 to 20 percent and, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), "disadvantage U.S. producers by raising the prices of these raw materials for downstream manufacturers outside of China".

So it's seeking their elimination, arguing that China has not made good on a commitment to do so when it joined the WTO in 2001.

As ever with such trade disputes, however, the devil is in the detail. A removal of the export duty on refined copper, for example, does not seem to be on the cards.

Rather, the tin and lead markets may see the greatest impact.

DEVILISH DETAIL

The rules of WTO engagement are narrowly defined and the United States has accordingly taken very precise aim.

The two main types of copper targeted in this "enforcement action", as it is termed in WTO-speak, are covered by the Chinese customs codes of 26030000 and 74010000, denoting ore and concentrates and matte and cement respectively.

Since China is the world's largest transformer of copper raw materials into refined metal, it seems unlikely there would be much export flow of either even if duties were abolished.

The impact on global trade flows of a removal of duties on refined copper would be more meaningful. But the duty on refined copper, currently set at 15 percent, is excluded under a dispensation granted at the time of China's WTO accession.

The full list of excluded items was set out in Annex 6 of the original protocol and includes other potentially contentious items such as unwrought aluminium.

More interesting from the perspective of potential market impact are the types of lead and tin being targeted.

In both cases the targeted export codes cover unwrought metal and scrap.

China has been a small net exporter of refined lead since 2013, which largely reflects special export status for a very limited number of local producers.

Imports of refined lead have been minimal over the same timeframe, which suggests the country is more than self-sufficient in the battery-making metal. It also suggests exports could flow in greater quantity in the event of a removal of the export duty, which is currently 10 percent.

Exports of refined tin are also subject to a 10 percent duty and outbound flows have been no more than a few hundred tonnes per year over the last few years.

China remains a net importer of the soldering metal but it has at times pumped out tin in semi-manufactured forms that don't make it into the headline trade figures and which don't attract the export duty.

That leaves a question mark as to how significant the removal of the export tax might be.

It's worth remembering that China is the world's largest refined tin producer, a status that is easy to forget given the current low impact it makes on global trade flows.

But is that low profile due to the export tax more than to domestic supply-demand dynamics?

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

So what happens next?

Probably very little in the immediate future.

This sort of WTO trade case can take years to resolve. The first step is consultation between the United States and China to see whether they can, to quote the USTR, "reach a mutually agreed solution".

Only if that consultation phase fails to produce a result will the complaint move to the next stage, the formation of a dispute-settlement panel to examine in greater detail the case for enforcement action.

But, as the USTR pointedly noted in its official statement on July 13, the United States has a good track record of winning such disputes.

"Since 2009, the Administration has brought 22 enforcement actions (including this one) at the WTO, and won every single one decided thus far."

And specifically it has won two cases against Chinese export duties on metals: "China - Measures Related to the Exportation of Various Raw Materials" and "China - Measures Relating to the Exportation of Rare Earths, Tungsten, and Molybdenum."

In both cases the WTO confirmed that China was obligated to eliminate export duties on any products other than those listed in that original annex to the 2001 protocol.

China has maintained that its mineral export tax regime is motivated by concerns about unfettered production and the resulting risk of environmental degradation rather than protectionism.

But it's a defence that may not withstand for long scrutiny of the specifics of this latest U.S. attack.

It's also worth bearing in mind that reality can outpace the law in such disputes as policymakers preemptively adjust the rulebook if they feel the case is moving definitively against them.

There is also a broader issue.

There is also a broader issue.

With trade protectionism rapidly moving up the U.S. political agenda ahead of this year's elections, what might be the 23rd WTO case to be brought by the USTR?