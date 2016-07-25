(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, July 25 China's imports of base metals
were once the bullish drumbeat to which the global market
marched.
Those days are no longer.
Not just because of the broader Chinese economic slowdown
story, but because the country's own refined metal production
capacity has evolved to the point of self-sufficiency in some
industrial commodities.
China, for example, has been a small net exporter of refined
lead for the last three years, a trend that continued in the
first half of 2016.
It still imports primary aluminium but the amount is now so
small, 20,400 tonnes on a net basis in the first half, that it
amounts to no more than a drop in the ocean.
The country's influence on global supply chains in such
cases has shifted upstream to the raw materials needed to
produce metal, or, in the case of aluminium, downstream to
exports of semi-manufactured products.
Three base metals, however, are still being imported in
large amounts and flows of all three increased in the first six
months of the year.
Each, though, has its own unique story line, mitigating
against any linear read-through to the underlying health or
otherwise of the Chinese manufacturing sector.
Graphic on China's net imports of refined metals:
ZINC
Net imports of refined zinc more than doubled to 280,800
tonnes in the first half of 2016.
This was due to an increase in inbound flows, up 48 percent
to 291,900 tonnes, and a sharp falling-off in exports, down to
11,100 tonnes from 70,900 a year earlier, when the export
tailwinds from the 2014 Qingdao port scandal finally lost
momentum.
Accelerated refined zinc imports strengthen this market's
bull narrative of raw materials shortfall.
Global mined zinc production has fallen hard thanks to mine
closures and Glencore's 500,000 tonnes of temporary cuts, and
that tightening of the concentrates supply chain appears to be
translating into reduced availability for Chinese smelters.
Concentrate imports of 1 million tonnes (bulk weight) in the
January-June period marked a 30 percent contraction from last
year.
China's own production of refined zinc slipped by 1 percent,
or around 45,000 tonnes, over the same period, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
In this context, rising imports of zinc in metallic form are
a logical development and one that will add fuel to an already
bubbling market, which saw the London three-month price
hit a 14-month high of $2,294.50 per tonne last week.
NICKEL
Refined nickel imports jumped by 189 percent to a record
226,100 tonnes in the first half of the year.
At first blush, this looks like a repeat of the zinc story
with the country importing more refined metal to offset reduced
availability of raw materials, in this case the nickel ore used
by China's nickel pig iron (NPI) sector.
Nickel is also on a supply-inspired bull surge with
the focus on an environmental clampdown on nickel mining in the
Philippines, which has emerged to fill the supply gap left by
Indonesia when Jakarta banned all nickel ore exports in 2014.
Nickel ore imports from the Philippines shrank almost 25
percent in the first six months of 2016, although this was more
to do with a particularly stormy monsoon season than the new
government's drive to clean up its mining sector.
That said, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence of
declining NPI production in China, which should mean a greater
dependence on imports of refined nickel.
But there is a kink in this particular bull story.
The surge in refined metal imports might reflect displaced
demand for nickel units in China but there is no doubt it also
reflects the mass movement of stocks from the London Metal
Exchange (LME) to the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Since the ShFE listed Russian full-plate nickel as a
good-delivery brand against its booming nickel contract in the
middle of last year, Russian imports have surged.
They totalled 159,400 tonnes in the first half of 2016, up
from 61,300 tonnes in the same period of 2015.
A good part of those imports has not entered the
manufacturing supply chain in China but is now sitting in
ShFE-registered warehouses, where stocks total 105,438 tonnes.
An emerging bull narrative may well be lurking in China's
nickel trade figures but it is still being overstated by the
gravitational pull of units to the ShFE.
COPPER
Increased copper imports have nothing to do with raw
materials shortages.
The world is awash with copper concentrates and China is
importing more than ever before, 8 million tonnes (bulk weight)
so far this year, up 34 percent on last year and a fresh
six-month record.
Little wonder the country's own refined production of copper
has also increased, by 8 percent, so far this year, according to
NBS data.
So why is the country importing more, not less, copper?
And it is, despite all the recent attention to the amount of
copper being exported, mostly to LME warehouses in Asia.
Exports of 203,000 tonnes in the first half of the year were
almost as much as China exported in the whole of 2015, but were
still dwarfed by the amount of metal flowing in the opposite
direction.
Net imports rose by 20 percent, or around 315,000 tonnes, to
1.87 million tonnes in the first half of 2016.
The strength of China's copper appetite has surprised just
about everyone, but where is all the metal actually going?
One potential answer might lie in the power sector, a key
end-user of copper.
Investment in the Chinese grid has risen by around a third
this year, partly reflecting the impact on the year-earlier
figure of an anti-corruption drive but also what analysts at
Barclays Capital call "real growth in power grid spend".
That corruption investigation deferred targeted investment
to the second half of 2015, with every sign it is still catching
up.
However, according to BarCap, other end-use sectors are at
best mixed and the bank goes on to warn that "while China's
copper sector has held up so far this year, its recent strong
performance is dependent on one sector and, thus, particularly
vulnerable". ("China's copper check-up", July 25)
Maybe make that the "two-and-a-half bull standouts in
China's first-half metals trade."
