UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
BEIJING, Sept 30 China has imposed anti-dumping duty on optical fiber preform imported from Japan and the United States, China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Companies affected included Corning Incorporated and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, the ministry said on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
The anti-dumping duty will be imposed for two years starting from Aug.19, 2015, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.