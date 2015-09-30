BEIJING, Sept 30 China has imposed anti-dumping duty on optical fiber preform imported from Japan and the United States, China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Companies affected included Corning Incorporated and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, the ministry said on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

The anti-dumping duty will be imposed for two years starting from Aug.19, 2015, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)