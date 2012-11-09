SHANGHAI Nov 9 China said it will impose
five-year anti-dumping tariffs on high-performance stainless
steel tube imports from the European Union and Japan,
highlighting commercial tensions between Beijing and major
trading partners.
The tariff will range from 9.2 percent to 14.4 percent and
will become effective on Friday, the Ministry of Commerce said
in a statement on its website on Thursday.
China, the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, was
repeatedly cited by major trade partners for alleged dumping in
its massive exports of steel products before the financial
crisis in 2008. China still relies on imports of some high-grade
steel products.
The United States has set duties on Chinese steel products,
including pipes, steel wheels and wire. In March, it said it
would investigate possible Chinese dumping of stainless steel
sinks.
In May, China issued a preliminary ruling saying that the EU
and Japan have been dumping the seamless tubes into the Chinese
market.
Trade relations between China and the European Union,
China's biggest trading partner, have been tense due to the
imposition of tit-for-tat anti-dumping tariffs.
Earlier this week, China lodged a complaint with the World
Trade Organization to challenge policies that Beijing argues
favour firms in Italy and Greece.
China's business relations with Japan have also deteriorated
in recent months after Japan purchased a few uninhabited islands
located in the East China Sea that are claimed by both
countries.
On Wednesday, the United States gave final approval for tax
on solar-energy products from China for the next five years,
protecting U.S. producers against lower-priced imports, and
raising fears of Chinese retaliation.