* Copper imports at 375,258 T, compared to 462,182 T in March

* April copper imports the lowest since August 2011

* Importers try to cut May arrivals of refined copper - trade

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, May 10 China's copper imports fell 18.8 percent to an 8-month low in April, preliminary official data showed on Thursday, as a plentiful supply of the metal in the world's top copper consumer curbed its purchases on the international market.

The monthly drop had been broadly expected and copper prices showed little strong reaction, while April imports were still 42.9 percent higher than a year ago.

China's copper consumption this year has been weaker than predicted, while the bulk of term shipment orders placed late last year for delivery in 2012 have arrived, lifting copper stocks in the world's second-biggest economy to a record.

Arrivals of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished copper products fell to 375,258 tonnes in April after dropping 4.6 percent in March to 462,182 tonnes, which itself was the fourth-highest on record.

Traders said weak demand and high stocks had encouraged Chinese importers to sell back partial term delivery of refined copper, the most popular class in the domestic and international markets, to overseas suppliers in April. Some of this metal was still in China last month and was being stored in duty-free bonded warehouses by the suppliers.

Chinese importers have also asked overseas' suppliers to delay or cut term shipments due to arrive in May because of high stocks of refined copper, they said.

"I'm not surprised at April's fall in copper imports given that Chinese demand in the second quarter has been softer than in previous years," said Yang Jun, analyst at China Futures Co.

"The arbitrage window for imports into China was not open in April, so consumers who wanted to restock would have gone to the Chinese bonded warehouses where stocks are high," he added.

Copper prices quoted on the London Metal Exchange had touched a three-week low on Wednesday below $8,000 per tonne in London, but recovered to trade at $8,078 at 0354 GMT on Thursday in Asia.

About 1.1 million to 1.4 million tonnes of refined copper is now stored in China, the highest since 2009, traders and sources at Chinese copper smelters have estimated. The stocks excluded the stockpile of the State Reserves Bureau.

Owners of bonded copper stocks in Shanghai had already re-exported some stocks in April and large Chinese smelters agreed to export refined copper cathodes in May and June.

(Editing by Ed Davies)