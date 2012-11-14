BEIJING Nov 14 China will implement
anti-dumping measures against precursor chemical toluene
di-isocyanate imported from Europe and has begun a separate
investigation of other chemical imports from Europe and the
United States, the government said on Wednesday.
The measures come a few days after Commerce Minister Chen
Deming told reporters that, while he does not seek a trade war,
he will act to protect the interests of Chinese firms in solar
and other industries.
The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website
the anti-dumping investigation of glycol and diethylene glycol
-- a widely used solvent -- will last until Feb. 18.
It did not specify the temporary measures it would take
against the imported toluene di-isocyanate, an organic compound
used to make plastics and rubber.
Trade relations between China and the European Union have
been strained due to the imposition of a string of anti-dumping
tariffs.
Last week, Beijing slapped five-year anti-dumping tariffs on
imports of stainless steel tubes used in the oil and gas
industry from the EU and Japan.
Also last week, China lodged a complaint with the World
Trade Organization to challenge solar pricing policies that
Beijing argues favour firms in Italy and Greece.
