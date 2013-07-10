SHANGHAI, July 10 China's total coal imports, including lignite, dropped 19 percent in June from the preceding month to 22.31 million tonnes, data from industry website China Coal Transport and Distribution Association showed on Wednesday.

Compared to a year ago, shipments in June were down 17.9 percent, the data showed. Total imports in the first six months of the year were 158 million tonnes, up 13.3 percent.

"Falling domestic prices narrowed the attractiveness of overseas coal, causing importers to reduce imports. The fall in overseas prices also led buyers to cancel and postpone shipments, causing import volumes to fall," the association said in its report.

The association's data did not give a breakdown on the types of coal imported. The customs agency will release detailed import and export data on July 21. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)