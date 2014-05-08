SHANGHAI May 8 China's imports of major
commodities rose strongly in April, although a rise in crude oil
and copper imports was attributed to stockpiling as a rebound in
manufacturing in the world's second-biggest economy remained
modest.
Crude imports rose by than a fifth from a year ago to a
record high, while copper climbed for a second consecutive month
to a three-month high, official customs data showed on Thursday.
Soybean imports hit the highest this year, while iron ore
was the second-highest on record as coal imports also rose.
"Taken as a whole, the commodities import data shows demand
has improved slightly," said Helen Lau, a senior analyst at
UOB-Kay Hian.
"But some of strength has been propped up by state
stockpiling so it doesn't indicate that there is a big recovery
underway. The large inventories for copper and iron ore are also
going to pressure imports in the coming months," Lau said.
Headline trade data showed China's overall imports and
exports returned to slight growth in April, beating market
forecasts and offering some positive signals for the world's
second-largest economy after a weaker-than-expected start to
2014.
Beijing has launched a series of mini-support measures,
including speeding up railway construction, approved tax breaks
for small companies and reduced fees for exporters to support a
slowing economy.
These measures, along with a seasonal pickup in construction
and manufacturing, have helped boost demand for raw materials
and encouraged traders to step up imports.
While increased scrutiny on import financing has raised
concerns that imports could be hit, analysts said any impact on
copper and iron ore demand would be marginal and temporary.
CRUDE OIL, COPPER
Crude imports from China, the world's top energy consumer,
rose more than a fifth in April from a year earlier to a record
high of 6.78 million barrels per day (bpd), helped by higher
seasonal demand and indications of stockpiling.
As refineries cut production during the peak maintenance
season, the strong crude imports suggest some of the oil went
straight into storage, with two new strategic reserve sites in
Tianjin and Huangdao estimated to add 39 million barrels of
storage capacity.
"SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) fill may have already
accounted for an average of 260 kilobarrels per day in Q1, and
could remain buoyant as China could add a total of 58 million
barrels of SPR this year," Sijin Cheng, an analyst at Barclays
Research said in a note.
Chen said a budget of the State Reserves Bureau published
last month showed a doubling of security costs attributed to
newly completed oil reserve sites, which indirectly confirmed
the capacity addition.
For copper, imports by the world's top buyer rose 7.2
percent in April from March to 450,0000 tonnes.
The rise could be linked to buying by China's stockpiler,
the State Reserves Bureau, said Zhou Jie, dealer and senior
analyst at China International Futures (Shanghai) Co Ltd.
"SRB buying has already pushed up (yuan) premiums in the
domestic market," Zhou said, adding that strong premiums for
spot refined copper could encourage importers to buy metal on
the international market this month to resell domestically.
IRON ORE, COAL
China imported 83.39 million tonnes of iron ore in April,
the second highest monthly figure on record and up 12.75 percent
from March, driven by seasonal demand from Chinese steel mills
for the raw material.
Analysts said strong steel production in the world's top
iron ore consumer, along with a ramp up in production capacity
at global miners VALE, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton should support imports in coming
months.
"The daunting issue for the market is that rising imports
and mounting inventories are not sustainable. But when iron ore
prices start to fall, someone then has to cut production and it
will likely be local Chinese producers," said Ivan Szpakowski,
an analyst at Citigroup Research.
Szpakowski estimated the recent fall in iron ore prices had
already cut 10 percent of China's domestic production, which has
in turn helped to offset rising imports.
China's total coal imports, including lignite, rose for the
second month in a row in April to hit 27.11 million tonnes, as
cheaper overseas prices encouraged traders to increase orders.
Total imports in the first four months of 2014 reached 111
million tonnes, up 2.3 percent from year ago, data showed.
However, shipments were down 5.5 percent from a year earlier.
SOY
Imports of soybeans hit their highest so far this year in
April, climbing 63.5 percent from year ago to 4.62 million
tonnes.
However, a rcent spate of defaults due to a domestic glut
and heavy losses suffered by local crushers could weigh on
shipments in coming months.
"All the cargoes that Chinese importers booked aggressively
in the past months are arriving now ... But this is creating a
glut of beans in the domestic market ... From June onwards
imports should start declining," said Vanessa Tan, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
