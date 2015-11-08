* Imports hit by holiday and bad weather, as well as demand
slump
* Coal imports drop 21 pct on month and 30 pct on yr
* Soy, copper and crude also fall on month
BEIJING, Nov 8 China imported 75.52 million
tonnes of iron ore in October, down 12.3 percent from the
previous month, official data from China's customs authority
showed, with National Day holiday disruptions compounded by a
slowdown in the domestic steel industry.
Slowing economic growth in China has had a massive impact on
heavy industries like steelmaking and power generation, leading
to a slump in demand for bulk commodities like iron ore and
coal.
Iron ore imports in October were down 4.9 percent on the
year, while shipments for the first 10 months of the year have
reached 774.5 million tonnes, down 0.5 percent compared with
last year, despite a huge crash in prices and a decline in
high-cost domestic production.
Coal shipments in October, including lower-grade lignite,
reached 13.96 million tonnes, down 21.4 percent from September
and 30.7 percent from a year ago. Volumes for the year so far
reached 170.3 million tonnes, down 29.9 percent compared with
the same period of last year.
Domestic steel mills have been struggling with weak demand
and product prices now at multi-decade lows, and have relied on
the export market to help absorb surplus production.
However, despite complaints that China continues to dump
large amounts of cheap steel on overseas markets, exports in
October actually fell 19.8 percent to 9.02 million tonnes.
October crude oil deliveries fell 5.7 percent from September
to 26.35 million tonnes, amounting to 6.2 million barrels per
day.
Copper imports also declined 8.7 percent compared with last
month, reaching 420,000 tonnes. Traders said imports had been
affected by lukewarm domestic demand. Importers also arranged
more deliveries in the previous month to compensate for the
week-long October holiday.
Arrivals of anode, refined copper, alloy and semi-finished
copper products reached a 20-month high of 460,000 tonnes in
September.
Soybean imports also declined 23.8 percent on the month to
5.53 million tonnes, customs data showed, matching expectations,
with supplies from South America in decline and production from
North America still in transit.
With U.S. deliveries now starting to arrive, imports are
likely to pick up to about 7 million tonnes in November, the
China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (CNGOIC) said.
