March 10 The United States has launched a trade case accusing
Chinese aluminium foil producers of dumping product and damaging its domestic
industry, the first such case since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald
Trump.
The move will intensify a trade spat brewing between the world's top two
economies over farm policy, metal exports and livestock safety.
Below is an overview of recent disputes:
Commodity Involved Complaint Status
countries
DDGS China vs U.S. China's ethanol In January, China slapped
(Distillers' industry accused U.S. hefty punitive tariffs on
Dried Grains exporters were imports of a U.S. animal
with or unfairly benefiting feed ingredient known as
without from subsidies. distillers' dried grains
Solubles） (DDGS) from levels first
proposed last year
Steel and U.S. vs China U.S. and European The U.S. government
aluminium industries accuse launched a new complaint
China of exporting in January against Chinese
excess output, aluminium subsidies at the
hurting global prices World Trade Organization,
and providing accusing Beijing of
subsidies, such as artificially expanding its
interest-free loans, global market share with
to prop up cheap state-directed loans
state-owned and subsidized
companies. energy.
U.S. Aluminum Association
filed a trade case
accusing Chinese aluminium
foil producers of dumping
product and damaging its
domestic industry.
The United States moved
closer to slapping duties
on imports of stainless
steel sheet and strip from
China in February, issuing
a final determination that
the products were being
subsidised and dumped in
the U.S. market at below
fair value.
A final determination is
due on or about March 20.
United States has Commerce Department raised
alleged that Chinese import duties on aluminium
companies have extrusions for several
circumvented import Chinese companies in Dec
duties on aluminium 2015. First import duties
products were introduced in 2011
In 2105, U.S. U.S. regulator launched
aluminium producer probe in April 2016;
Century Aluminum Co
launched a
campaign targeting
Chinese imports
Beef China vs U.S. & China found mad cow China conditionally lifted
Canada disease from U.S. import ban on U.S.
beef and blocked boneless beef and beef on
imports in 2003 the bone; also ready to
lift restrictions on
bone-in Canadian beef on
Sept. 22
Sugar China vs world China's sugar mills After years of lobbying by
complained about sugar industry, China
protectionist launched a probe into
measures by foreign imports going back to 2011
countries for their on Sept. 22
sugar producers
Grains U.S. vs China United States U.S. launched a challenge
complained about at WTO on Sept. 13
China's price
supports for domestic
wheat, corn and rice
Chicken China vs U.S. In 2010, China found China imposed dumping
that United States duties on imports and in
had been dumping August 2016 extended
broiler chicken in penalties for further 5
the country years
