BEIJING, Feb 10 China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for January on Friday. Following are tables showing selected commodity and energy trade volumes compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. Detailed final figures will be released later this month. CRUDE OIL AND REFINED PRODUCTS Jan Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct mln T month Change ago Change date mln Change mln T mln T T Crude oil 23.41 21.92 6.8 21.80 7.4 23.41 7.4 Fuel 2.95 4.04 -27 3.85 -23.4 2.95 -23.4 Exports: Crude oil 0.31 0.33 -6.1 0.28 12.4 0.31 12.4 Fuel 1.86 2.25 -17.3 2.14 -13 1.86 -13 Net Imports: Crude Oil 23.1 21.59 6.99 21.52 7.3 23.1 7.3 Fuel 1.09 1.79 -39.1 1.71 -36.3 1.09 -36.3 BASE METALS Jan Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct tonnes month Change ago Change date Change tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 413,964 508.942 -18.7 364,374 13.6 413,964 13.6 Copper scrap 230,000 450,000 -48.9 360,000 -37.2 230,000 -37.2 Unwrought aluminium 92,106 103,738 -11.2 96,337 -4.4 92,106 -4.4 Aluminium scrap 140,000 280,000 -50.0 230,000 -39.6 140,000 -39.6 Alumina 450,000 200,000 125.0 340,000 30.4 450,000 30.4 Exports: Unwrought aluminium 59,792 64,284 -7.0 59,220 1.0 59,792 1.0 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and products. Unwrought aluminium imports include primary, alloy and products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy. COAL, IRON & STEEL Jan Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct mln T month Change go mln Change date mln Change mln T T T Iron ore 59.32 64.09 -7.4 68.87 -13.9 59.32 -13.9 Steel products 0.92 1.19 -22.7 1.64 -44.1 0.92 -44.1 Steel billet 0.02 0.04 -50.0 0.08 -68.5 0.02 -68.5 Exports: Coal 1.01 0.80 26.25 1.43 -29.7 1.01 -29.7 Coke & Semi-coke 0.07 0.10 -30 0.19 -64.0 0.19 -64.0 Steel products 3.73 3.72 0.2 3.11 19.9 3.11 19.9 Steel billet 0.00 0.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 - Net Exports: Steel products 2.81 2.53 11.1 1.47 91.2 2.81 91.2 SOFTS & GRAINS Jan Previous Pct Year Pct Year to Pct tonnes month Change ago Change date Change tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans (mln T) 4.61 5.42 -14.9 5.13 -10.2 4.61 -10.2 Edible veg oil 620,000 730,000 -15.1 610,000 1.9 620,000 1.9 Natural rubber 140,000 210,000 -33.3 150,000 -8.1 140,000 -8.1 Synthetic rubber 100,758 135,539 -25.7 139,615 -27.8 100,758 -27.8 Exports: Corn 2,310 2,023 14.2 655 252.9 2,310 252.9 Sugar 4,688 3,989 17.5 7,146 -34.4 4,688 -34.4 Rice 55,929 57,825 -3.3 56,058 -0.2 56,058 -0.2 (Reporting by David Stanway)