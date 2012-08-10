(Corrects and recasts first paragraph to say China's imports of
key commodities, such as iron ore and copper, held up better
than expected, rather than defied expectations for a fall)
* Imports hold up better than expected, but outlook poor
* Copper imports up 6 pct in July; iron ore off 0.8 pct
* Analysts expect bigger declines in August, Sept imports
* Timing of expected policy easing seen critical
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 10 China's imports of key
commodities, such as iron ore and copper, held up better than
expected in July, but weak trade figures and a nine-month low in
crude oil imports painted a picture of a slowing economy.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer and the top
buyer of iron ore, coal and several industrial metals, with
investors and miners around the world relying on its appetite to
prop up commodities prices hit by sluggish demand from the
United States and Europe.
Analysts said an unexpected monthly rise of 6 percent in
copper imports in July and a slight 0.8 percent fall in
shipments of iron ore belied broader signs that China's economy
was slowing swiftly, as it confronts slowing demand from its top
trade partners, the European Union and the United States.
"I would not link an increase in Chinese copper imports to
domestic demand because I don't see demand improving from here,
it's actually very soft," said Judy Zhu, a commodities analyst
at Standard Chartered Bank in Shanghai.
"A lot of imports are under term contracts so they have to
import anyway, and this could result in bonded stockpiles
rising."
Tumbling July spot prices of steel, iron ore and coal, which
are leading indicators of industrial activity, underscored that
China's demand for commodities had weakened further in the third
quarter, raising doubts about whether growth is bottoming out.
"I expect to see bigger declines in imports in August and
September. We've already seen production cuts among steel
companies and even the larger ones have also scaled back
output," said Helen Lau, a senior analyst with broking house
UOB-Kay Hian.
"More importantly, there are no signs of improvement in
steel demand, so steel mills will probably keep inventory of
iron ore low."
Data on Friday also showed China's exports in July rose by
just 1 percent from a year ago, undershooting forecasts by a big
margin, to register the weakest growth since January. Shipments
to the European Union dropped more than 16 percent.
China would face a challenge in meeting its target of 10
percent growth in trade in the second half of the year, Vice
Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng had told reporters ahead of the
data.
China's implied oil demand stood at its second-lowest this
year, despite an annual rise of 0.9 percent to 9.15 million
barrels per day, while average daily imports fell 3 percent from
a month ago to hit a nine-month low.
Copper imports in July were 366,548 tonnes, while those of
iron ore dipped to 57.87 mln tonnes. Soy imports rose to a
25-month high of 5.87 million tonnes, up 4.4 percent on the
month.
CHANCE OF MORE EASING
The downbeat monthly data has boosted expectations for more
policy easing by Beijing to shore up economic growth, which has
slid since the beginning of 2011 to reach 7.6 percent in the
second quarter, its weakest since the global financial crisis.
Beijing must act swiftly if its economy and commodities
demand are to rebound in the second half, analysts said.
"The timing of this will be critical. A deeper slowdown and
policy lags might delay the turning point and resultant recovery
expected in the second half," Lachlan Shaw, commodities analyst
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told clients in a note.
"The net impact on commodity prices will depend on whether
new stimulus is timely enough to distract from a demand
'pothole' extending in the second half."
Analysts expect Beijing to cut interest rates in the third
quarter and order two more cuts in the amount banks are required
to hold as reserves by the end of the year.
Still, analysts said, any economic improvement will be
fragile as the euro zone debt crisis and a sluggish U.S.
recovery hold down global growth, the key factor that pushed
China's new export orders in July to their steepest fall in
eight months.
(Additional reporting by China/Singapore/Australia C&E team;
