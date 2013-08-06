* Crude oil, iron ore imports seen recovering from multi-month lows * Copper imports still driven by financing demand * July soy imports may hit record high By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Aug 6 China's imports of crude oil and iron ore are expected to have risen in July, rebounding from multi-month lows hit in June, after a mild pick up in manufacturing activity in the world's second-biggest economy. Economic growth in China has slowed for nine straight quarters, raising fears that its appetite for raw materials will cool further in the second half. But China's manufacturing activity picked up slightly in July, with the official purchasing managers' index rising to 50.3 from June's 50.1. "We should see a modest improvement in commodity imports as demand picked up," said Ma Tao, an analyst with CEBM Group, an investment research firm in Shanghai. "Refineries were restocking while copper importers were still active in using the metal to secure financing. Physical demand was steady." China releases preliminary July trade data on Thursday, The data is expected to show overall exports climbed 3 percent from a year earlier, swinging back from a 3.1 percent drop in June. Imports are expected to have risen 2.1 percent in July, following a 0.7 percent fall in June, according to a Reuters poll. CRUDE OIL Crude imports to the world's second-largest consumer after the United States could be supported by refiners replenishing inventories to meet higher runs. Imports fell 1.4 percent in the first half of 2013 from the same period a year ago, with inbound shipments dropping 4.4 percent in June from May on a daily basis at 5.39 million barrels per day, the lowest monthly rate since September. China's oil demand is expected to grow to 9.96 million bpd in 2013, up 3.75 percent, and account for nearly half of the global consumption growth of around 790,000 bpd, according to the latest International Energy Agency report. Month June May April Volume (mln T) 22.17 23.95 23.08 COPPER Copper arrivals in July are expected to stay robust on strong demand to use the metal as a collateral for financing, although traders said shipments may ease slightly from June as importers had booked fewer term shipments. Some importers had made new bookings for spot copper when lower overseas prices made imports attractive, traders said. But the bulk of shipments are due to arrive between August and October. Imports of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished copper products rose 5.9 percent to 379,951 tonnes in June on the month, the highest in nine months. Arrivals of refined copper jumped 19.6 percent to 277,696 tonnes, extending gains for the second straight month. Month June May April Volume (tonnes) 277,696 232,155 183,023 IRON ORE Iron ore imports from China, the world's biggest consumer, are expected to have rebounded modestly in July as steel mills replenished stock given robust steel production at home. "I didn't see a sharp increase in shipments or inventories, but mills stepped up buying and overall imports should have risen from June," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. China consumes more than two thirds of the global seaborne market. Imports fell to a four-month low of 62.3 million tonnes in June after rising for three consecutive months. Chinese steelmakers have maintained higher production, with average daily crude steel output rising 2.4 percent to 2.13 million tonnes between July 11-20 from the preceding ten-day period. Month June May April Volume (mln T) 62.30 68.56 67.15 SOY China's July soy imports are expected to rise for the third month to a record high, as delayed Brazilian shipments arrived and Chinese importers replenished stocks. Imports struck a high of 6.93 million tonnes in June, after port operations at key supplier Brazil returned to normal after prolonged congestion. China, the world's top soybean buyer, is expected to import just over 7 million tonnes in July, traders said. Early summer is the peak importing period for soybeans as animal feed companies boost production ahead of winter. Total imports for the three months to August are expected to reach 20 million tonnes, official think-tank China National Grain and Oils Information Center said last week. Month June May April Volume (mln T) 6.93 5.10 3.98 (Reporting by China C&E team; Editing by Ed Davies)