By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Jan 10 China's copper imports fell
6.6 percent in December on the month due to weak demand from
plants which reduced purchases of metal at the end of the year
due to low cash flows, but inflows increased 14.1 percent in
2012 from 2011 thanks to strong term bookings.
China, the world's top copper consumer, received 341,211
tonnes of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished copper
products imports in December 2012, the second-lowest monthly
inflows of 2012 and down from 365,331 tonnes in the previous
month, customs data showed on Thursday.
The arrivals dropped 33 percent from a record 508,942 tonnes
seen in the same month in 2011.
Full-year copper imports rose to 4.65 million tonnes,
reversing a 5.1 percent decline in 2011 when 4.07 million tonnes
were imported, even though domestic demand was mostly moderate
last year as the economic slowdown in China curtailed
consumption.
"A fall in December copper imports was expected given
Chinese firms in general tried to get their money back to help
cash flows by the end of the year and did not want to spend,"
Yang Xiaoguang, analyst at Jinrui Futures said.
"Firms were cautious to buy copper in December."
Imports of refined copper in December were restricted by
poor price differentials between the London Metal Exchange and
the Chinese market, analyst Yao Yao at Maike Futures said before
the data was released, adding that importers would face losses
of more than 2,000 yuan ($320) per tonne had they imported spot
refined copper cathodes in December.
Demand for spot copper from some plants that use refined
metal to manufacture semi-finished and finished copper products
such as rods was weak in December, cutting needs for imports,
Yao said.
Chinese firms typically pay back loans by the end the year,
reducing their cash flows that could otherwise be available for
refined copper purchases.
The demand has stayed moderate so far this year, Yao added.
Banks tightened approvals of letters of credit for copper
imports by China in the fourth quarter of 2012 due to high
stocks in bonded warehouses and weak Chinese prices, and after
some lenders struggled in the previous quarter to recover
billions of yuan in loans made to the steel trade.
($1 = 6.2241 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)