SHANGHAI, June 24 China, Russia and Mongolia
signed a development plan on Thursday to build an economic
corridor that will boost transport links and economic
cooperation among the three neighbours, the official Xinhua news
agency reported.
The plan comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping said
Chinese companies invested nearly $15 billion in countries
participating in Beijing's new Silk Road initiative last year,
up one-fifth from 2014.
The plan was signed by Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj in the Uzbekistan
capital of Tashkent.
Xi called on the three countries to build the economic
corridor, strengthen cooperation in transportation
infrastructure connectivity, port construction, industrial
capacity, investment, trade and economy, cultural exchanges and
environmental protection in an effort to expedite results,
Xinhua said late Thursday.
"We three sides should actively engage in the discussion of
building cross-border economic cooperation zones, enhance
industrial tie-in, boost sub-regional cooperation in our
adjacent areas, and promote the common development of our
adjacent areas," Xinhua reported Xi saying.
