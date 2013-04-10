* March imports 5.43 mln bpd, down 2.1 pct on yr
* Q1 imports at 5.59 mln bpd, down 1.2 pct y/y on daily
basis
BEIJING, April 10 China's daily crude oil
imports in March fell 2.1 percent versus a year earlier, customs
data showed on Wednesday, as some refineries started maintenance
programmes amid high fuel stocks.
China, the world's largest crude buyer after the United
States, shipped in 23.05 million tonnes, or 5.43 million barrels
per day (bpd) of crude oil last month, compared to 5.55 million
bpd the same month a year ago and February's 5.42 million bpd.
The year-on-year drop in imports was in line with market
expectations because some state-run refineries started planned
overhauls, and crude runs at independent refineries also
declined on poor margins.
Chinese refineries processed close to 10 million bpd in the
first two months of the year, a level just a touch off the
record rate of 10.15 million bpd in December, as newly started
refining facilities ran at high rates.
The run rates across January and February helped to lift
China's refined fuel stocks for the fifth and sixth consecutive
months as output outpaced domestic demand, forcing state
refiners to ship more refined products -- mostly diesel and
gasoline -- overseas.
"The trend now is to reduce crude imports and raise fuel
exports," said an oil analyst with an investment bank.
Beijing in late March launched its first major revamp in
four years of its pricing mechanism for domestic gasoline and
diesel to make local prices more reflective of refiners' costs.
The more flexible system was expected to help avoid
shortages and tame consumption of the world's second-largest oil
user. The scheme in theory should lift oil companies' refining
profitability and entice them to process more, which should in
turn lift crude imports.
Domestic fuel demand has been recovering slowly since late
last year amid signs of the economy regaining some strength,
after the slowest expansion in 13 years in 2012.
China is due to release first-quarter data of industrial and
key commodities output as well as GDP next week.
Investors expect GDP data to confirm that the world's
second-largest economy gained further traction in the first
three months of the year, with analysts forecasting that growth
edged up to 8.0 percent year-on-year.
China's annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in
March from February's 3.2, data showed on Tuesday, leaving
policymakers room to keep monetary conditions easy and nurture
the country's nascent recovery.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing
by Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)