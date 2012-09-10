* Aug imports at 4.33 mln bpd, lowest since Oct 2010
* Aug imports down 12.5 pct on yr, down 15.7 pct on mth
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's crude oil imports in
August fell 12.5 percent from a year earlier to the lowest daily
rate since October 2010, as refiners cut imports amid
maintenance and slowing oil demand in the world's second largest
oil consumer.
China imported 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil last month,
or about 4.33 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the
General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
August imports were down 15.7 percent from 5.14 million bpd
in July.
For the first eight months, China imported 7.4 percent more
than a year earlier, at 180.3 million tonnes, or about 5.39
million bpd, the data showed.
The growth in crude imports outpaced growth in China's
refinery crude throughput, indicating some of the imported
barrels ended up in storage.
Top refiner Sinopec lifted less crude oil from
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait against their contract volumes for its
July loading programmes and lifted less crude oil from Saudi
Arabia in August because of refinery maintenance, although the
latter reductions were less than the cuts in July, traders have
said.
But China, which is Iran's top oil buyer, loaded full
contracted volumes of Iranian oil in July after refiner Sinopec
and the National Iranian Tanker Co resolved a freight
dispute.
However, crude imports from Iran might stay low as Tianjin
refinery, owned by China's Sinopec Corp, is expected
to have stopped buying condensate from Iran's South Pars field
from July through September, partly because of a planned major
plant overhaul.
China may raise gasoline and diesel retail prices again this
week, after a fuel price hike on Aug 10, in line with a rebound
in global crude oil prices.
The prices of Brent crude and U.S. oil gained
more than 9 percent in August.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)