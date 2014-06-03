BEIJING, June 3 China has begun levying an
anti-dumping tax on a chemical imported from the European Union
and the United States, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday,
the latest in a string of issues that could fuel rising trade
tensions.
Trade ties have been strained by a series of dumping
disputes, including a major one involving solar materials
between China and the European Union.
The ministry said China would impose duties of 27.6 percent
on European exports of perchlorethylene, a chemical used in
insect repellent and refrigerants, according to a statement on
its website, www.mofcom.gov.cn
A tax of 71.8 percent will be imposed on exports of the
chemical by U.S. companies, including Dow Chemical Co.
and Occidental Chemical Corp., it said.
The duties took effect from May 31 and will run for five
years. The ministry did not explain why it was targeting this
chemical now, nor why there was such a difference in the levies.
The United States won a trade dispute with China last month
over duties on U.S. exports of large cars and sport utility
vehicles.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Nick Macfie)