* First joint WTO case for Japan, U.S., EU
* Obama warns countries not to 'skirt' trade rules
* EU says industry damage in billions of euros
* China says restrictions aim to protect environment
By Doug Palmer and Sebastian Moffett
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, March 13 The United
States, Europe and Japan joined forces on Tuesday to challenge
China's restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals critical
to the manufacture of advanced technology.
In a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization, the
three trade powers accused Beijing of trying to hold down prices
for its domestic manufacturers and to pressure international
firms to move operations to China.
"We want our companies building those products right here in
America. But to do that, American manufacturers need to have
access to rare earth materials which China supplies," President
Barack Obama said at the White House.
Europe's trade chief said China's restrictions violated
international trade rules and had to be removed.
"These measures hurt our producers and consumers in the EU
and across the world, including manufacturers of pioneering
hi-tech and 'green' business applications," said European Union
Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht.
Rare earths are crucial for the defense, electronics and
renewable-energy industries and are used in a range of products
such as the iPhone, disk drives and wind turbines.
"We invent solar panels, they end up in China. We're
inventing electric cars, they end up in China. Why? Because
they've got rare earths," said Michael Silver, chief executive
of American Elements, a company that makes rare earth products
for the aerospace, defense and automotive industries.
Beijing said the export curbs are necessary to control
environmental problems caused by rare earth mining and to
preserve supplies of an exhaustible natural resource.
"We regret their decision to complain to the WTO," said
China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao
Wei, according to the official Xinhua news agency. "In the
meantime, we are actively preparing to defend ourselves."
China's export quotas were not trade protectionism and did
not target any specific country, he added.
Obama, who has faced criticism from Republican rivals for
not being tough enough with Beijing, has hardened his stance on
Chinese trade practices as he gears up for a re-election battle.
"Our competitors should be on notice. They will not get away
with skirting the rules," Obama said.
The rare earths dispute, which has been building for years,
comes as China undergoes a political transition, with Vice
President Xi Jinping poised to become the leader of the world's
second-largest economy by early 2013.
The United States and Europe have clashed regularly with
China over a range of economic issues including the value of the
Chinese currency. The United States is due to make a preliminary
decision next week on whether to impose countervailing duties on
Chinese-made solar panels, potentially adding to trade tensions.
The rare earths case is the first to be jointly filed by
the European Union, the United States and Japan.
Though dependent on the outside world for vast qualities of
industrial components such as iron and coal, China accounts for
about 97 percent of world output of the 17 rare earth metals.
"China continues to make its export restraints more
restrictive, resulting in massive distortions and harmful
disruptions in supply chains for these materials throughout the
global marketplace," said U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk.
DRAWN-OUT PROCESS
The action over China's export curbs involving rare earths,
as well as tungsten and molybdenum, begins a 60-day process for
the two sides to try to resolve the dispute.
The next step would be for the United States, the EU and
Japan to ask the WTO to establish a dispute-settlement panel to
decide the case. Once appeals are lodged and heard, the process
could take as long as two years to complete.
The EU, the United States and Mexico won a similar case
against China in January concerning other raw materials.
A European official close to the case said China had not
removed wider export restrictions since that ruling. In
particular, the EU said in a statement, rare earth quota
announcements "are further tightening the restrictions and are a
clear signal in the wrong direction."
Beijing has until the end of March to tell the United
States, the EU and Mexico how it intends to comply with the
January ruling, providing an opportunity for China to address
both that case and the rare earth restrictions at the same time,
Kirk said in an interview.
"We are hopeful that because the WTO ruling in the raw
materials case was so unequivocal that China will work with us,"
Kirk said.
Foreign companies pay up to twice as much as Chinese firms
for rare earth metals, the EU said.
The EU directly imports 350 million euros worth of rare
earths from China each year, and also brings in products of far
greater value containing rare earths from Japan and elsewhere.
The damage done to European manufacturing runs into billions
of euros, the official said, because it was nearly impossible to
diversify away from Chinese supply.