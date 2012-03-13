* First joint WTO case for Japan, U.S., EU
By Sebastian Moffett and Doug Palmer
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, March 13 The European
Union, the United States and Japan formally asked the World
Trade Organization on Tuesday to settle a dispute with China
over Beijing's restriction on exports of raw materials,
including rare earth elements critical to electronics makers.
The dispute is one of several between Beijing and the other
three economic powers, as Chinese industry remolds the world
economic order. It is the first case to be jointly filed by the
EU, United States and Japan at the WTO, an EU official said.
The process also comes in the middle of a U.S. election
year. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, is toughening his
stance on Chinese trade practices amid criticism from his
Republican rivals that his administration has not been strict
enough with Beijing.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said the case was part of
a broader effort by the Obama administration to make sure China
and other countries play by global trade rules.
"America's workers and manufacturers are being hurt in both
established and budding industrial sectors by these policies.
China continues to make its export restraints more restrictive,
resulting in massive distortions and harmful disruptions in
supply chains for these materials throughout the global
marketplace," Kirk said in a statement.
EU trade chief Karel De Gucht said the three trading powers
were making a dispute settlement request - the first step before
filing a full trade case.
"China's restrictions on rare earths and other products
violate international trade rules and must be removed," De Gucht
said in a statement.
"These measures hurt our producers and consumers in the EU
and across the world, including manufacturers of pioneering
hi-tech and 'green' business applications."
Beijing said the export curbs were motivated by
environmental concerns and said it would defend itself.
Though dependent on the outside world for vast qualities of
industrial inputs such as iron and coal, China accounts for
about 97 percent of world output of the 17 rare earth metals.
They are critical in producing items such as mobile phones, disk
drives, wind turbines and electric cars.
China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao
Wei said the export quotas were not trade protectionism and did
not target any specific country, the official Xinhua news agency
reported.
"We feel sorry for their decision to complain to the WTO,"
Xinhua quoted Miao as saying. "In the meantime, we are actively
preparing to defend ourselves."
HOLLOW VICTORY
The EU, the United States and Mexico won a similar case
against China in January concerning other raw materials.
But a European official close to the case said despite this
ruling, China had not removed wider export restrictions. In
particular, the EU said in a statement, "the latest rare earth
quota announcements are further tightening the restrictions and
are a clear signal in the wrong direction."
Foreign companies pay up to twice as much as Chinese firms
for rare earth metals, the EU says.
"These restrictions... benefit Chinese industry," the
official said. "Therefore they are against WTO rules."
The EU directly imports 350 million euros worth of rare
earths from China each year, and also brings in products of far
greater value containing rare earths from Japan and elsewhere.
The damage done to European manufacturing runs into billions
of euros, the official said because it was nearly impossible to
diversify from Chinese supply.
The United States and the EU had long been expected to take
China to the WTO over rare earths, but appeared to be awaiting
the outcome of the earlier case.
"Despite this recent ruling, China has not sent any signals
that it would remove its wider export restrictions," the EU said
in a statement explaining the joint move.
The earlier ruling left open a loophole for export quotas if
they were imposed to limit environmental damage, so long as they
were matched by domestic restrictions.
China said its export policies stemmed from environmental
concerns, but failed to prove its curbs helped conserve
resources, cut pollution or improve public health in that case,
the EU said.
TRADE SPATS
Trade friction between the EU and China has been growing.
De Gucht said on a recent visit to Hong Kong that China
needed to be sensitive to perceptions that its economy is a
threat in Europe, even as EU-China trade has boomed to almost
400 billion euros in 2010.
EU complaints against Chinese dumping range from shoes to
kitchenware and De Gucht has previously complained that China
subsidizes "nearly everything".
Meanwhile China, along with the United States and Russia,
recently complained about an EU plan to levy a carbon emissions
charge on all airlines using EU airports. China has said it
would not buy aircraft from European maker Airbus
because of the emissions scheme.
Japanese worries over supplies of rare earths heightened in
2010 when China held back shipments after a territorial dispute.
In the United States, Obama recently created a new
inter-agency trade enforcement centre, which is expected to
start work in the coming months with a focus on Chinese honoring
of WTO rules.
The Obama administration is also considering a WTO complaint
against anti-dumping and retaliatory duties on U.S. auto exports
that China imposed late last year.