BEIJING Feb 10 China's exports and imports are likely to rise sharply in February from a year ago, the top statistics official with China's customs administration was quoted as saying on Friday by state radio.

"That's because the Chinese New Year holiday dropped in February in 2011 but January in 2012," Zheng Yuesheng, statistics chief with the customs administration, said.

"Exports and imports in February, before seasonal adjustment, will see a sharp rise," he said.

Data on Friday showed that imports sank 15.3 percent in January versus January 2011 -- the lowest since August 2009 -- while exports fell 0.5 percent over the same period, the worst showing since November 2009.